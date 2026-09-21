Legislative agenda under pressure as Parliament resumes

With half of the parliamentary year already completed, the Government’s legislative agenda may have to go into overdrive if many key proposed laws announced in the Throne Speech earlier this year are to be introduced, debated and passed.

On Tuesday, legislators will reconvene the business of the country at George William Gordon House after a two-month summer break.

Lawmakers are getting ready to begin the annual State of the Constituency Debate, where members of parliament make presentations primarily on how they spend the $20 million allocated through the Constituency Development Fund for projects or programmes.

However, while parliamentarians plan to trumpet their achievements, the weight of the Government’s legislative agenda hangs in the balance as the pledge to advance constitutional reform remains stalled, as legislation to move the process forward has not been tabled.

In December 2024, former Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte tabled the Constitution (Amendment) (Republic) Act 2024, which was intended to abolish the constitutional monarchy and transition Jamaica to a republic.

With the dissolution of Parliament to give way for the general election last September, the bill fell off the Order Paper. Nearly a year after the start of the new parliamentary term the process is yet to be restarted.

In the Throne Speech earlier this year, Governor General Sir Patrick Allen said one of the legislative priorities of the Government was to advance constitutional reform towards a republic.

As the clock ticks on the legislative year, the Government is also expected to table proposed laws to amend the Sexual Offences Act and the Offences Against the Person Act, including the introduction of new offences, such as stalking.

Plans to advance a ride-hailing policy and steps to implement electricity (wheeling) regulations are also awaiting legislative action.

Wheeling is the transmission of power from one system to another through a third-party interconnecting network.

Meanwhile, a report from the Integrity Commission, which was sent to Parliament on July 21, is expected to be tabled on Tuesday.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com