TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Clashes broke out Saturday between police and protesters in the Albanian capital, Tirana, as thousands of people called for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

It marks the latest in a long series of anti-government protests.

The protest began peacefully, but small groups of masked demonstrators broke away and began smashing the windows of government buildings along the march route.

Some protesters hurled Molotov cocktails.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to push back groups of protesters throwing rocks and using wooden sticks to try to smash street cameras and windows on government buildings.

Clouds of tear gas billowed through the area as police attempted to disperse groups of protesters that spread out across several streets.

Albanians travelled to Tirana from across the country and overseas for the rally, which coincided with the 114th anniversary of the country’s declaration of independence, a public holiday normally marked by national celebrations.

One protester Arian Lleshi, 33, said the political parties that have been around in Albania since the fall of communism in the 1990s “no longer represent anyone”.

“They need to make way for a new generation of intellectuals and people who have a greater stake in the country’s future,” he said.

Lleshi said he travelled from the United Kingdom “specifically for the protest”.

“Why? We have been suffering for far too long. We have spread ourselves across Europe and around the world, and it is almost as if we are citizens without a state. We are like stateless citizens.”

Saturday’s protest was part of a series of demonstrations that began in late May, initially sparked by opposition to a major luxury tourism development on Albania’s southern coast that is linked to an investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of United States President Donald Trump.

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