A St Catherine man who allegedly used a piece of stick to injure his neighbour's pet cat has been freed of a charge of cruelty to animals.

The charge against Nigel Williamson was dismissed in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday after he made restitution of $15,000 to the complainant.

It was alleged that Williamson, a resident of Portmore, attacked the feline on the front lawn of his neighbour’s home on August 21 this year.

According to the allegations, the feline was struck across the back with a piece of stick and was unable to move until it received medical treatment.

"Your Honour, my cat suffered a dislocation to the left leg. However, it has received treatment at the Jamaica Society Prevention for Cruelty to Animals and my cat is getting back to good health,” the complainant said in court.

Williamson was charged under Section (3) of the Cruelty to Animals Act.

But after he made restitution, the cat’s owner told the court that she no longer wanted to continue with the case, but requested that Williamson be warned not to repeat his actions.

Williamson agreed to keep the peace and was freed as a result of the complainant's decision not to continue the case.

- Rasbert Turner

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