KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion at a primary and middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar on Saturday killed 10 people and wounded another 110, most of them children, officials have disclosed.

The blast appeared to have originated in a neighbouring depot for explosives, according to officials.

The death toll and the number of injuries were confirmed by Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani.

Farid Dehqan, a spokesman for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters, disclosed that the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad.

Kunar Culture and Information Director Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast occurred due to negligence at the depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies.

An investigation into the incident was underway, he said.

Footage from a ward in the hospital showed young children, several with bandaged heads and some laying two to a bed.

Haji Sulaiman, whose son was wounded in the blast, said he had been on his way to his shop when he heard and saw the explosion.

“Pieces of wood and human flesh were flying everywhere,” said Sulaiman, adding that he ran toward the school.

“When I arrived, I found children, some were dead, others were drenched in blood, and some rooftops were collapsed, the walls were gone, and nothing remained of the school.”

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