More than 300 students graduated from Moneague College in St Ann last Thursday as the institution continued its 70th anniversary celebrations, while looking ahead to its future development.

Principal Howard Isaacs hinted at the college’s new strategic direction, revealing that as the 2021–2026 planning period comes to an end, preparations are under way for the 2027–2032 strategic plan, which will be guided by the framework, ‘Beyond 70 – The CAPS Agenda’.

“The draft plan brings together four interconnected priorities,” Isaacs said in explaining the meaning of CAPS.

“C stands for ‘campus and community’, A stands for ‘academic and research excellence’, P stands for ‘people and culture’, and S stands for ‘student access and success’.”

And to be able to measure that success, the institution’s objectives need clear indicators, realistic targets, timelines and assigned responsibility, the principal explained.

“We should be able to demonstrate whether our actions improve student retention, completion, service delivery, and graduate’s readiness for employment. That evidence will help us direct resources wisely and remain accountable to our board, faculty, staff, students, and partners,” Isaacs said.

He also highlighted the importance of the college’s partnerships with key educational institutions and industry stakeholders, expressing confidence that these relationships will continue to strengthen. Among its partners are the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica, the Teachers’ Colleges of Jamaica, the University of Technology, the Caribbean Maritime University, the Jamaica Theological Seminary, and several other educational and industry organisations.

Isaacs hailed the graduates for reaching the milestone, noting that their success was a testament of their “hard work, sacrifice, and determination”, buoyed by “the unwavering dedication of our faculty and staff, as well as the encouragement of families, guardians, friends, and benefactors”.

Business administration emerged as the main field of choice, with 122 of the 333 graduates – or 36 per cent – awarded degrees in that field. Forty-three people earned Bachelor of Science degrees, while 79 secured associate of science degrees.

Teaching continues to be a popular profession with 77 graduates getting a Bachelor of Education. Twenty-nine people earned their Bachelor of Science in social work, while 20 were awarded associate of science degrees in a programme done in association with the Jamaica Theological Seminary; while in hospitality and tourism management, 26 earned their bachelor’s and 23 their associate degrees.

Another 36 students in total earned bachelor’s and associate degrees in management information systems, criminal justice, logistics and supply chain management, environmental studies, psychology, and business process outsourcing.

Individual awards were also handed out.

Jowanna Johnson collected the Winnifred Brown Trophy for outstanding academic performance in hospitality and tourism management; Reneika Donalds received the Richard McGibbon Trophy for being the Most Outstanding Food and Beverage Management Student; and Abigail Davis earned the Sagicor Trophy for being the Most Outstanding Humanities Student.

Four other graduates collected awards from the college. Daryl Jones was awarded the Principal’s Trophy; Odean Smith collected a trophy for being the most outstanding student; Odaine Murphy, for displaying values, dignity, decorum, and discipline; and Nafisa Hayles, for being the Most Outstanding Academic Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) student.

“On behalf of the board of management and the entire college community, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Class of 2026 you have truly earned this achievement, and we are proud to stand with you in celebration,” Isaacs said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Aloun Ndombet-Assamba congratulated the graduating class and hailed the work and impact of the entire staff at Moneague, along with families and friends, who supported the graduates’ journey through college.

“You have persevered through the demands of college life – rigorous coursework, teaching practice, and research, while navigating life’s challenges. Through your resilience, passion, and commitment, you have demonstrated that you can achieve your goals,” Ndombet-Assamba stated.

Valedictorian Nafisa Hayles said that the graduates, who she described as “creators of the future”, will have definite purpose.

“We will not be a clog in a big machine. We will be a node in a vibrant network of engaged individuals. We will have purpose like no generation before us!” she declared in her message.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com