A detective corporal who took a serial fraudster out of jail and allowed him to stay at his home for different periods, including a one-week stint, has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and will know his fate in December.

Corporal Ricardo Rose, who is assigned to the Half-Way Tree Police Station, pleaded guilty to the charge on October 16 in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court. However, his bail was extended until December 14, when his attorney, Orville Morgan, is to make submissions before Parish Judge Alwayne Smith.

The 46-year-old lawman was arrested and charged with misconduct in a public office and aiding and abetting escape from lawful custody in September 2023. However, the aiding and abetting charge was later dropped by the prosecution.

Home for a week

The facts before the court are that, between December 22, 2022, and January 17, 2023, Rose removed prisoner Garth Savoury, who was remanded at the Kingston Central Police Station, and took him to his home on Paddington Terrace in St Andrew, where he left him unattended. On one occasion, Savoury was allowed to remain at the premises for a week, during which Rose periodically checked on him.

Rose made the checks to ensure that the inmate was at the premises and travelled there in both marked and unmarked service vehicles.

The corporal had taken the inmate from custody under the guise that he was transporting him to the Half-Way Tree lock-up for interviews in relation to a fraud investigation.

However, Savoury was discovered missing after checks were made about his whereabouts following a bail application. At the time, the Kingston Central Police reported that he was at the Half-Way Tree Police Station lock-up. When checks were made, personnel reported that he was not there.

Savoury was subsequently taken back into custody.

The matter was investigated and a file sent to the director of public prosecutions, who ruled that Rose should be charged.

However, Rose, in his defence, indicated that he had taken the inmate to use the bathroom when he escaped.

The inmate was reportedly spotted at several places, including a restaurant, during his unauthorised release.

Nineteen convictions

Savoury, a former marketing manager of the Jamaica Football Federation, and his co-accused, Ramone Gordon, both from the same upper St Andrew community, were at the time facing charges of forgery and uttering forged documents.

Up to 2018, Savoury had 19 convictions for similar offences, court documents reveal.

Both he and Gordon were previously convicted of fraudulent offences, including forging the signature of former National Security Minister Peter Bunting on letters they wrote to the Registrar General’s Department under the ministry’s letterhead, requesting emergency birth certificates for several people.

Savoury was again charged last April in connection with a multimillion-dollar scam while serving a prison sentence.

It is alleged that he fleeced a businesswoman of approximately $160 million between 2017 and 2024.

Savoury, 38, was charged with four counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

The police say he orchestrated a series of elaborate schemes against the woman while in custody at a correctional facility.

One of the alleged schemes involved him impersonating a US diplomat and fabricating crisis scenarios involving the victim and her family. Savoury allegedly demanded significant sums of money from the woman under the guise of resolving the non-existent issues.

It is further alleged that the victim transferred funds in both Jamaican and United States currencies to Savoury’s bank account over the period.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com