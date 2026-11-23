WESTERN BUREAU:

A lifeguard training programme at Rhodes Hall High School in Hanover is providing young people with marketable skills and employment opportunities in the tourism industry, while helping to strengthen the pool of trained lifeguards available to protect lives at hotels, beaches and other recreational facilities.

The initiative has produced three batches of certified lifeguards since its inception in 2024, with graduates securing employment at several tourism establishments across Jamaica, including Princess Hotels and Resorts, Couples Resorts, Negril Palms, JamWest, Doctor’s Cave Beach, Tensing Pen, and Rondel Village.

Principal Bernadette Deans said the programme was established to equip students with practical skills that could create opportunities beyond the classroom, particularly for young people who may otherwise struggle to find employment.

However, she noted that the training is demanding, with only 26 students graduating from the 75 who initially enrolled across the three cohorts at the Orange Bay-based Rhodes Hall High.

The first batch produced nine graduates, followed by 10 in the second year, and seven in the third.

Deans explained to The Gleaner that participants must successfully complete a one-week programme in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid, through the Royal Life Saving Society – Jamaica, as well as a one-day assessment conducted by the National Environment and Planning Agency, which includes running, swimming and theoretical components.

They must also complete a 150-metre run and swim within five minutes.

Improve water literacy

Norman Fraser, national coordinator of the Jamaica Life Saving Society (JLSS), told The Gleaner that the programme at Rhodes Hall High was born out of a vision to improve water literacy among young Jamaicans.

“In 2023, we identified a school in Hanover and one of my students, who now teaches swimming. I got to start teaching the grade 10 students how to swim. By grade 11, the children were fully inoculated; they loved the time that the principal and the teacher gave them to go with my teacher down to the beach and swim.”

Fraser said when they got to sixth form, a teacher called to ask if they could be trained as lifeguards.

“I said, ‘Gladly’, and I trained them as lifeguards and they turned up at the lifeguard exam and passed.”

He said the initiative also provides students with an opportunity to gain practical skills and qualifications that can open doors to employment.

“The advantage is you have a young person who has a first job, a little independence. They’re not coming to your hotel for a visa. They’re not looking to get involved with some visitor, looking for a visa. They’re not coming to your hotel to sell themselves. They’re not coming to your hotel to sell drugs,” he said. “ The only way you change the society is you start by teaching the children.”

Principal Deans also acknowledged that the benefits extend beyond the acquisition of lifeguarding skills.

“The benefits do outweigh the hardship experienced during training,” she said, adding that participants also receive instruction in résumé writing, mock interviews, professionalism, and communication.

She said the programme has also provided opportunities for unattached young people between the ages of 17 and 22 to return to training, gain certification and become productive members of society.

Deans estimated that it costs approximately $250,000 to train and certify one student, with the overall annual expenditure for a cohort reaching between $6 million and $7 million.

As the Tourism Enhancement Fund continues to provide support through funding, Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI) Director Carol Rose-Brown said the programme has been successful in connecting graduates with employment.

“The kids that graduated have all found jobs in tourism,” she said.

Rose-Brown explained that Rhodes Hall High and Green Island High School are currently participating in the initiative. The first cohort consisted of 13 graduates from both schools, nine of whom became qualified lifeguards and secured employment in that capacity, while the remaining four found jobs as pool attendants.

When she spoke with The Gleaner a few weeks ago, she said that the latest batch of 17 candidates were undergoing training.

However, she identified the difficulty in finding certified trainers and suitable facilities as major obstacles to expansion to other schools, particularly those in other parishes along the north coast.

Nonetheless, the effort continues.

“We are working on finding certified trainers and pool facilities in St James and St Ann in advance of starting programmes in those areas,” Rose-Brown told The Gleaner.

She added that the JCTI is also seeking a certified trainer in St James, noting that the expansion of the programme depends on having appropriately qualified personnel to deliver the training.

According to Rose-Brown, Rhodes Hall High continues to be the hub for certified lifeguard training, with majority of the programme’s graduates emerging from that school.

Mandatory swimming

Fraser would also like to see the programme expanded.

“I’d love all the schools to do it, but we have to start somewhere. And we’d have to start with the teachers and the facilities,” he said.

He pointed to the Cayman Islands, where swimming in schools is mandatory.

“Here we could do the same thing,” he said, but admitted there is a teacher and facilities shortage.

Meanwhile, certified lifeguard trainer Allison Rerrie, who has been involved in training across several schools in western Jamaica, described the initiative as an important investment in young people.

“Before one programme is finished, you have boys signing up to meet the next programme because they all enjoy it,” Rerrie said.

She noted that most of the graduates who have not migrated have secured employment, especially at hotels and small beachfront operations in western Jamaica.

Beyond the technical skills, Rerrie said the programme also helps participants develop physically and personally, particularly in responsibility, maturity and teamwork.

She explained that students are trained to meet the standards of the JLSS, also known as the Royal Life Saving Society – Jamaica, in CPR, rescue techniques and first aid, while also being taught the importance of professionalism as they prepare to enter the workforce.

“The biggest impact to me is that the hotels are benefiting and the children are benefiting,” she said.

For graduate Krishawn Pusey, the training has already translated into practical experience and employment.

Pusey, who now works at Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay, said the certification has opened doors that were previously unavailable to her.

“Before, I had no skill that hotels really want. Now I can get work at hotels, beaches and pools. People trust me more because I have a certificate,” she told The Gleaner.

The importance of the training became particularly evident when Pusey had to rescue a child who got into difficulty while swimming.

She recalled that the boy had slipped beneath the water while playing at a deep section of the beach.

“I blew my whistle and jumped in fast. I held him from behind like we learned and pulled him on to the shore,” she recounted.

Another graduate, Torri, who is employed at Princess Hotels and Resorts, said the certification helped her transition into the workforce shortly after leaving school.

“It changed my opportunities a lot because as soon as I finished school, I started working,” she said.

Both graduates encouraged other young people to pursue the training, highlighting its potential to provide sustainable jobs while equipping participants with skills that could ultimately save lives.

Meanwhile, Deans said the programme’s impact is not limited to those who graduate. Participants also share their knowledge with their peers through Rhodes Hall High’s Environmental Science and Tourism clubs, helping to promote water-safety awareness among the wider student population.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com