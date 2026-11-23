Despite hoteliers insisting that the training pipeline is failing to produce enough lifeguards to meet demand at hotels, beaches and other recreational facilities, the Jamaica Life Saving Society (JLSS) is arguing that the purported shortage is largely due to operators failing to hire the more than 200 lifeguards certified by the organisation annually.

“Of that 200, I can’t tell you how many get employment, which I find very troublingm because the industry keeps telling me, ‘We [only] have so many lifeguards (shortage)’, and I keep asking them, ‘How do you arrive at that conclusion?’” JLSS National Coordinator Norman Fraser said in an interview with The Gleaner.

The JLSS is the only training organisation designated by the Natural Resources Conservation Authority to certify lifeguards in Jamaica.

There are currently about 20 instructors and examiners at the organisation, which is also known as the Royal Life Saving Society – Jamaica. It has certified about 12,000 lifeguards since the local branch was founded in 1962.

Misinformation and finger-pointing

Arguing that “there is a lot of misinformation and finger-pointing out there”, Fraser urged hoteliers to do more to employ lifeguards. He noted that they are slow to hire but quick to fire lifeguards.

“I say to the employers: If we train ‘X’ number everywhere, at the time of the examination, why haven’t you sent your HR personnel or your water sports manager down to the beach to the examination to see these young people pass their exam, and then now you can interview them and offer them that job?” he said.

According to Fraser, one challenge is that there is currently no standard for paying lifeguards. Some hotel chains pay up to $42,000 per fortnight, while others pay the current minimum wage of $16,000 per week ($32,000 per fortnight).

He noted that the training course to become a lifeguard is 50 hours long, with candidates required to pay $12,000. To become a lifeguard, an applicant must be at least 18 years old, be able to swim and be literate. Recertification, which is mandatory annually, costs $10,000.

Lifeguards are licensed every year by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

Fraser, however, acknowledged that some hotels try to maintain the required number of lifeguards by funding training for young people in surrounding communities, creating a ready pool of certified personnel from which to recruit.

The Beach Control (Safety Measures) Regulations, 2006 requires hotels and guest houses, boarding houses, clubs, and commercial or public recreational beaches to have trained lifeguards on duty whenever people are using the facilities.

The required number of lifeguards is determined by each property’s individual beach licence. Under the regulations, licensees must employ the specific number of lifeguards directed by the authority and stated in their licence, ensuring “that the beach or licensed area is adequately manned at all times”.

The licensee also faces a penalty of up to $500,000 and/or 12 months in prison for operating a beach without the required lifeguards. The same penalty applies to operating a beach without mandatory life-saving devices.

Meanwhile, employing an unlicensed lifeguard carries a fine of up to $250,000 and/or up to 12 months in prison, while operating as an unlicensed lifeguard attracts a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment.

Under the Public Health (Swimming Pools) Regulations, 2000, operators of these facilities are required to have at least one licensed lifeguard for every 20 users of the pool and deck area, two licensed lifeguards for 21 to 50 users, and at least four licensed lifeguards for 51 to 100 users.

Between 2020 and 2024, some 128 people drowned in rivers, ponds and beaches in Jamaica, according to Jamaica Constabulary Force data cited by NEPA. Rivers and ponds accounted for 74 of those deaths, while beaches accounted for 54.

The authorities are also investigating the circumstances surrounding two suspected drowning cases involving visitors to the island in recent days. Just over a week ago, 20-year-old American Wade Connor died at the popular Blue Hole attraction in St Ann, while last Friday, 24-year-old Rwandan Pascal Mushimiyimana died at a swim meet at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St James.

While noting that the regulations are needed because they create a safer environment for guests to enjoy water bodies and facilities, O’Brian Heron, president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, told The Gleaner that they require supporting infrastructure.

Unlike Fraser, Heron contends that the current training pipeline is not producing enough lifeguards.

“Certification and licensing happen only a few times a year, in a few locations. For someone in a parish far from those centres, getting certified means travel, time off [work] and cost, often before they have a job offer. Once qualified, lifeguards are in demand at hotels, attractions and overseas, including on cruise ships. So, we are training too few people and losing some of the ones we train. Demand keeps growing as the sector expands, and supply hasn’t kept pace,” he argued.

He stressed that if the regulations set staffing levels, there needs to be enough training and certification to meet them. This, he said, would mean more frequent sessions spread across more parishes, so access does not depend on where someone lives.

Pointing to the lifeguard programme at Rhodes Hall High School in Hanover, Heron called for these kinds of initiatives to be introduced across secondary schools.

He said it is equally important for lifeguarding to be seen as a profession that provides opportunities for advancement.

“Safety is part of the visitor experience. When a property can’t fully staff its beach and pool cover, it has to restrict hours, close areas or stretch existing staff, and none of that is good for guests or team members,” he said.

“As Jamaica keeps growing [in tourism] arrivals, more water bodies are utilised – pools, water parks and beaches. The gap will widen unless we build the pipeline now,” he added.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com