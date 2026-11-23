WESTERN BUREAU:

Concerns are mounting over the number of lifeguards in Jamaica, as low wages, migration and working conditions that often see trained personnel saddled with duties outside their core responsibilities threaten the attractiveness of the profession.

Diving instructor and swim coach Oshayne Lawrence, who owns TripleJ Pool Services and Supplies, believes the number of lifeguards in Jamaica has declined significantly over the years.

Reflecting on his nearly two decades of experience in the profession, Lawrence said there were once numerous lifeguards, particularly at examinations held in Montego Bay.

“Over the years, it has dwindled. For one, a lot of persons are now going overseas; they’re going on a work programme. And two, it’s not necessarily feasible for persons to become lifeguards again in terms of remuneration,” he said.

Many lifeguards in western Jamaica earn the minimum wage of $32,000 per fortnight, while some are paid up to $42,000 per fortnight.

Lawrence also pointed to employment arrangements at some resorts, where trained lifeguards are hired for other jobs or assigned additional responsibilities.

“Some resorts employ them as water sports attendants rather than lifeguards. They work around the pool and beach and have to sit on the lifeguard stand, but they are also required to rake the beach, clear towels and wash chairs, among other duties,” he said.

Lawrence believes Jamaica needs a tiered certification system for lifeguards, similar to the gold, silver and bronze levels used by the Canadian Lifesaving Society, with salaries reflecting their qualifications and competence.

“If someone is professionally trained and they are at the top tier, then they should be remunerated accordingly,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of lifeguards maintaining their skills and remaining physically and mentally prepared for duty, rather than practising only when their certification is due for renewal.

“A lot of lifeguards do not necessarily practise all the time, so they are not always fit and ready, whether from a physical or mental standpoint,” he said.

“Lifeguards should receive proper salaries, given the responsibilities they carry,” he added.

James*, a veteran lifeguard who works at a popular beach in Montego Bay and asked not to be identified by name, agreed that low wages and the assignment of duties outside lifeguards’ primary responsibilities have made it increasingly difficult to retain workers.

“It is hard to find lifeguards in Jamaica, and one of the reasons is they are using lifeguards to do other things. At hotels, you find lifeguards cleaning and picking up chairs, removing towels, and when you turn your back, anything can happen, so they are doing extra work with no pay. They are doing everything, including lifeguarding,” James told The Gleaner.

“Do this, do that. That’s not for lifeguarding. Our focus is supposed to be water, lifeguarding, because that’s life,” he added.

James also lamented what he characterised as inadequate pay amid the rising cost of living.

“Lifeguard numbers are diminishing because they are underpaid and the cost of living is up. They have three, four jobs doing, so some leave or maybe migrate for betterment,” he said.

He also expressed concern about the level of support lifeguards receive from management, arguing that their concerns should be taken seriously and that they should be provided with the necessary equipment to carry out their duties.

According to Shaw, lifeguards undergo professional training annually to maintain their skills, including learning to recognise when someone is in distress, assess the situation and take appropriate action. They are required to undergo CPR and in-water training with the Royal Life Saving Society every two years and renew their lifeguard licences annually with the National Environment and Planning Agency, through the Natural Resources Conservation Authority.

Parental supervision

Aaron*, another lifeguard who requested anonymity, said attendance at the beach where he works varies widely, ranging from a few hundred people on weekdays to thousands on weekends and public holidays.

He said the beach currently has a six-member lifeguard team, but believes the number should be increased to better manage the crowds during peak periods.

“On a regular day – we have some days busier than others – you might find a few people. We have thousands of people here on a weekend. On a holiday, you know, you can’t count the [number] of people that are here, so I would recommend even two more lifeguards for this beach, especially for holidays,” Aaron said.

He also raised concerns about parental supervision at the beach, particularly when children are in the water.

“They come here with their children and are on their phones. We tell them all the time, ‘Watch your children.’ Sometimes we have to go out there, take the children out of the water and send them back to their parents, and they put them right back in,” he said.

Beyond the concerns raised by lifeguards, beachgoers also stressed the importance of having trained personnel on duty and taking precautions when using the water.

Chevon McGhie, a beach lover and avid swimmer, told The Gleaner that although he sometimes uses the beach or pool when a lifeguard is not present, he believes lifeguards are essential because emergencies can happen to anyone, regardless of swimming ability.

“Have a lifeguard on duty, because you never know when you might experience an emergency or a difficulty. No matter how strong a swimmer you are, it’s always good to have a lifeguard close by or on hand,” said McGhie, who visits the beach three times a week when in Jamaica.

“If there are none because there is a shortage, I would say move closer to the shoreline to make sure there are other people around and just be careful,” he added.

Meanwhile, David McKenzie, a parent who brings his children to the beach, acknowledged the importance of using safety equipment to enhance protection.

“I never really thought about the protective gear – maybe in a swimming pool, but for some reason not at the beach. I guess it’s because they don’t go that deep. I usually [keep them] where they are near the shoreline. If anything, I can rescue them because the water is at my waist,” he said.

*Names changed.

ashley.anguin@gleanerjm.com