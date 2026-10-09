JPS probing cause of outage that left customers in several parishes without power

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is probing the cause of an outage this morning that left customers in several parishes without electricity.

JPS said the system disturbance occurred at 10:14 a.m.

In a media release on Friday, the company explained that the outage was due to transient trips on its transmission network, which also affected generating units.

JPS noted that adverse weather conditions were being experienced at the time of the trips.

Sections of Jamaica have seen increased rainfall in recent days.

JPS said all affected customers have since been restored and that the cause of the incident is being further investigated.

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