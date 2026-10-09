Operations at Kingston freeport halted as over 1,000 workers strike

Operations have ground to a standstill at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), where more than 1,000 workers have been on strike since late last night.

The strike followed an unfavourable meeting with management early this morning, as workers pressed for a change in union representation from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to the Port Supervisors Union.

The workers alleged that the TUC has failed to adequately represent their interests in matters relating to salaries and other benefits.

They also claimed that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has been sidelining their complaints.

“We have not been allowed to exercise our constitutional rights by the Ministry. This has been going on for almost two years, and we are tired,” a crane operator told The Gleaner on Friday morning.

“The current union, TUC, has been disappointing us. They are not operating as a union; they are not listening to us and are holding private meetings with our bosses,” he said.

“Ever since KFTL started, they [TUC] were given to us. They are not doing what they are supposed to do. After several meetings and letters, nothing has been happening, and we don't understand,” he continued, as other workers openly discussed their concerns around him.

At one section of the wharf, trailers carrying containers sat in a gridlock as workers, clad in reflective bibs, milled about.

The protest was peaceful, but police were nonetheless summoned to the area to maintain order.

Ricaado Ennis, a representative of the Port Supervisors Union, said KFTL employs approximately 1,325 workers, more than 800 of whom, he claimed, had expressed interest in changing their union representation.

However, he said, nothing had come of their appeals.

“You (KFTL) need to listen to the workers; they are a major stakeholder. It seems that industrial relations with the Ministry of Labour is not a thing, and we are calling on the Ministry to do the right thing. We call for a date for a representation poll,” he said.

Ennis added that no cranes have been operating since the strike began last night, disrupting an essential part of KFTL's operations.

“The workers have done this before, and they have done all that is needed and required by the Ministry, but yet we are still here. The managers tried to communicate with the workers this morning, but that was very unsuccessful,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Kingston Freeport said it was aware of the industrial action and that a meeting was scheduled at the Ministry of Labour on Friday as efforts continued to address the matter.

The company said updates would be provided as developments arose.

- Corey Robinson

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