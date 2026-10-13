Jamaica’s tourism stature reinforced on world stage

WESTERN BUREAU:

World Travel Awards founder and president Graham Cooke has hailed Jamaica’s international tourism standing, noting that the island’s selection to host the Caribbean and Americas awards ceremony reinforces its position among the world’s leading destinations.

Speaking at the 33rd World Travel Awards Caribbean and Americas Gala Ceremony at Princess Grand Jamaica in Green Island, Hanover, on Sunday night, Cooke highlighted tourism’s contribution to Jamaica’s economic growth, employment and investment, even as the industry continues its recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

His remarks came as Jamaica and its tourism industry partners celebrated 36 regional awards and 18 national prizes, according to the Ministry of Tourism, with Jamaican-founded Sandals Resorts International and its Beaches brand collecting 17 awards across the Caribbean, Spanish-owned Princess Hotels & Resorts securing eight, and GO! Jamaica Travel capturing four.

The ceremony marked the return of the regional awards to Jamaica after more than a decade.

Cooke said Jamaica’s selection as host destination partner reflected its international stature and the strength of its hospitality industry, describing the island as one of the world’s most exciting tourism destinations.

The awards, now in its 33rd year, recognised not only leading destinations and hospitality brands, but also the dedication of the workers whose daily efforts shape visitors’ experiences.

Cooke paid tribute to hoteliers, managers and frontline employees, describing them as the unsung stars of an industry that continues to navigate global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and rising operating costs.

Jamaica’s performance included being named Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 20th consecutive year, while the Jamaica Tourist Board secured Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board for the 18th consecutive year.

The country also captured Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Family Travel Destination, Leading Festival and Event Destination, and Leading Meetings and Conference Destination.

The Port of Ocho Rios was named Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port, while the Port of Montego Bay captured Caribbean’s Leading Home Port.

The honours extended across the hospitality industry, with Sandals Resorts International reinforcing its regional presence through 17 awards across its Sandals and Beaches properties.

The company, founded by the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, was named the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand, while Sandals Dunn’s River captured Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort award.

WINNING PROPERTIES

Other winning properties included Sandals Negril, Sandals Ochi, and Beaches Negril, alongside resorts operating elsewhere in the Caribbean.

For host Princess Hotels & Resorts, the evening marked another milestone in its relatively recent entry into Jamaica’s hospitality market.

The Spanish family-owned hotel group collected eight awards across its two Green Island properties, with Princess Grand Jamaica named Caribbean’s Leading Resort and Caribbean’s Leading Conference Hotel.

Its sister property, Princess Senses The Mangrove, secured Caribbean’s Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort, Leading Water Villa Resort, and Leading Wedding Resort honours.

Marc Pelfort, representing Princess Hotels & Resorts, said the company’s investment of more than US$400 million in Jamaica fulfilled a long-standing ambition of its founding family to establish a presence on the island.

He traced the group’s development from its beginnings in Spain to its expansion into the Dominican Republic and Mexico, explaining that Jamaica had remained an important destination in its Caribbean growth plans.

Beyond the major hotel groups, several Jamaican tourism businesses distinguished themselves, with GO! Jamaica Travel emerging among the notable winners after collecting four awards.

The destination management company secured the Caribbean’s Leading Destination Management Company, Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator and Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency, along with Jamaica’s Leading Travel Agency.

Half Moon, the iconic luxury resort in Rose Hall, Montego Bay, captured Caribbean’s Leading Hotel and Jamaica’s Leading Villa Resort award\s, while Round Hill Hotel and Villas secured two honours: Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort and Jamaica’s Leading Luxury Resort.

In Kingston, The Jamaica Pegasus was named Caribbean’s Leading Business Hotel, while S Hotel Kingston secured Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel award. Its sister property, S Hotel Montego Bay, captured Jamaica’s Leading Hotel honour.

Jamaica Inn, the long-standing luxury boutique resort in Ocho Rios, was another double winner, securing the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Suite Resort and Jamaica’s Leading Honeymoon Resort.

The Montego Bay Convention Centre retained its title as Caribbean’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre, while the historic Rose Hall Great House Tour captured Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Other winners included GoldenEye, The Tryall Club, Margaritaville Caribbean, Island Car Rentals, Club MoBay and Sangster International Airport.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett described the awards as recognition of the industry’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa and the work undertaken by tourism stakeholders to restore the destination.

He called the honours “a vindication of the level of recovery that we have and the extent to which our product continues to present itself to the world as highly regarded, highly respected and highly desired”.

Bartlett expressed confidence that Jamaica’s tourism industry would achieve full recovery around the middle of 2027, with growth eventually exceeding pre-Melissa levels.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com