Accounting and advisory giant KPMG has announced a round of job cuts in Jamaica, primarily targeting its audit division and central support services.

Raymond Campbell, CARICOM country leader, KPMG CARICOM, and office managing partner, KPMG in Jamaica, confirmed the decision in a statement to The Gleaner late Saturday, noting that it forms part of a broader strategic overhaul.

Campbell said the redundancies follow a multi-year transformation process and a period of internal consultation, but did not disclose the exact number of employees affected.

Gleaner sources have indicated that more than 70 employees are expected to be impacted.

“Following a wider review of our business strategy and a period of consultation, we have made the difficult decision to reduce the number of roles we have in the firm, primarily in our audit business in Jamaica and some central services support roles,” Campbell said.

“We recognise the impact this decision will have on those affected and do not take it lightly. Our focus is on supporting our people as they transition out of the business and helping colleagues who remain with the firm adjust to the ongoing transformation,” he added.

The local restructuring comes amid wider turbulence across the global KPMG network, including in Australia, where the firm cut approximately 230 jobs and up to 20 partners in November following a major governance scandal involving senior partners who misused confidential client documents to pitch for rival audit contracts.

In August, KPMG Australia cut 360 staff and 27 partners, bringing the total number of redundancies so far this year to more than 600.

In April, the Big Four firm cut approximately 10 per cent of its auditing partners in the United States, along with 400 advisory positions.

- Kimone Francis

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