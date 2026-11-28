MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- Manchester United fans jeered and left early as Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game as head coach ended in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

It’s now back-to-back 4-0 defeats for Pochettino in his two EPL games in charge after being routed by Liverpool last week.

It means Manchester United end the weekend still in the relegation zone and could drop to last place by the end of the round.

This is the first time in the EPL era that storied club has failed to keep a clean sheet in its first 12 games of the season and the second time in England’s top division dating back to 1930-31, according to stats provider Opta.

Pochettino embraced his players on the field after the final whistle as boos from the home fans rang around Old Trafford.

“It doesn’t look good when you lose 4-0, 4-0,” Pochettino said.

“We’re going to keep being united and we need to stay all together to try to fix and to improve. (There) is nothing to say, nothing to justify. This type of situation is the situation that we knew when we arrived and it’s only a matter of time.”

Pochettino left his role with the United States national senior men’s team to try and turn around United, but it has not gone to plan so farr.

Six losses from 12 games with just one win in the Premier League leaves Manchester United second to last in the standings, one place and one point above Crystal Palace, which plays on Sunday.

In stark contrast, Brentford coach Keith Andrews was greeted with roars from the away fans after a standout win that moved his team up to fifth.

Leeds was sixth after a 3-0 win against Coventry.

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