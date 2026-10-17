Hello Mi Neighbour | Sensible people do stupid things too

How many times have you heard sensible people say, “Oh, I’m so stupid!”?

I overheard an academic pillar from UWI, Professor Such-and-Such, scolding himself in a Liguanea supermarket one Friday afternoon as he muttered, “I have a penchant for doing stupid things.”

Mmmmmm ... I guessed he must have bought items that he really didn’t need at the moment. But doesn’t that happen to all of us, just buying stuff impulsively?

Not to worry, though. Impulsive buying oftentimes works as a stress reliever, they say. But caution: if you find that you’ve been making impulsive purchases too frequently, you may need to have a discussion with your counsellor, doctor, prayer partner, etc.

Another word of caution: whenever you hear a partner, coworker, neighbour, or friend call himself stupid, DON’T be stupid enough to agree with him. You could become an enemy ... Be wise.

A stupid person is someone who displays poor self-awareness and behaviour that causes unnecessary harm or loss to themselves and others without any clear benefit. And a sensible person? Someone who makes calm, practical decisions based on clear facts and good judgment rather than impulsive emotions.

Let’s do a little stupidity test. Answer all questions truthfully.

• Do you treat every conversation or disagreement as a competition, focusing on winning rather than learning?

• Do you refuse to take personal responsibility, shifting the blame to everyone and everything else whenever things go wrong?

• Do you dominate conversations, interrupt others, and keep a closed mind instead of listening to understand different perspectives?

• Do you believe you already have life figured out, dismiss advice, and avoid new ideas or challenges?

• Do you mock, insult, or belittle people to feel important or to disguise your own insecurity?

• Are you disgusted with these questions?

If you answered “yes” to all the above, don’t be downhearted. There is hope!

If you would like to be in the “Hall of the Wise”, always do these things:

• Own your mistakes, analyse what went wrong, and use those lessons to make better choices next time as you grow from the experience.

• Seek to understand before being understood, valuing other people’s insights.

• Maintain a lifelong desire to read, ask questions, explore new ideas, and adjust your views when faced with new evidence.

• Encourage, support, and show empathy, recognising that true strength comes from helping others succeed rather than belittling them.

• Do not judge others wrongfully.

• Do not speak disparagingly about others.

• Do not render evil for evil.

But that’s not the end of the story. In our world, sensible people do stupid things, and stupid people do sensible things. Got it?

Let’s hear from the researchers: sensible and intelligent people frequently do irrational, counterproductive, or “stupid” things because high intelligence or common sense is not a shield against blind spots or fatigue. Common irrational habits of sensible people include working themselves to a frazzle, skipping meals, burning the midnight oil unceasingly, postponing car tune-ups, health check-ups, etc.

Using intellectual gymnastics to justify self-destructive or unhealthy behaviours is crazy! I had to speak sternly to one of my healthcare providers about his eating habits once. And did I tell you about the managing director who was selling a motor vehicle and gave it to a total stranger to test-drive? Talk about intelligent and stupid.

Sensible, or unexpectedly smart, things that so-called “stupid” people do well include not overthinking; they just try something, and it works. People who are considered not so bright by others are usually great community builders and champion network marketers. Rather than isolating themselves as independent thinkers, they find safety, leverage, and success in numbers by banding together. Smart.

Their blind self-assurance can sometimes charm others or push them through doors that cautious, self-doubting people hesitate to knock on. It is said that one of the smartest things about people who are considered non-intellectuals is how they use their stubbornness, emotional endurance, or “below-the-belt” persistence in conflicts to win their battles. Because more analytical people often walk away to avoid petty fights, unreflective individuals frequently walk away with the “winnings,” simply through their sheer, unyielding stubbornness. Wow!

Yes, sensible people do stupid things, and stupid people do sensible things! What do we call that? “Balance”?

So hear this: sensible people are not as sensible as you think they are, and stupid people are far wiser than you could ever imagine. Equal respect is due to all! Sometimes yuh feel stupid. Nuh true? Peace & Love.

As you think on these things, think about helping someone who needs an item from the list below:

• Stove

• Refrigerator

• Bed

• Food

• Help with medication

• Financial assistance to start a small business

To offer assistance, please contact Silton Townsend at 876-649-9636 or 876-884-3866, or make a deposit to NCB account #351044276. Donations may also be sent to Hello Neighbour, 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10, or via PayPal/credit card at zicron22@yahoo.com. For more information, visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Please note that Mr Silton Townsend manages all collections and distributions associated with this appeal.