William Craig named Armenia’s honorary consul to Jamaica

William Craig, executive chairman and chief executive officer of BCMG Insurance Brokers, has been confirmed and ratified as honorary consul of the Republic of Armenia to Jamaica, a move expected to strengthen diplomatic, commercial and institutional ties between the two countries.

The appointment provides Armenia with a direct representative in Jamaica and creates a formal channel for engagement between the two nations. In his new role, Craig will support Armenia’s interests locally, assist Armenian citizens when necessary and help foster closer links in areas such as trade, education and business.

Armenia’s ambassador, Anahit Harutyunyan, described the establishment of the honorary consulate as an important step in advancing bilateral relations.

“The opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Jamaica marks an important step in bringing our two countries closer together. Although geographically distant, Armenia and Jamaica have much to gain from greater mutual understanding and closer engagement between our peoples,” Harutyunyan said.

She added that there was significant scope for cooperation in tourism, education, trade and business.

“I am confident that the honorary consulate will serve as a bridge between our countries, fostering new connections, creating opportunities and turning our goodwill into meaningful and lasting partnerships.”

Craig said his appointment reflected Armenia’s interest in deepening its relationship with Jamaica and expanding opportunities for engagement.

“My appointment reflects Armenia’s interest in strengthening its relations with Jamaica, deepening bilateral cooperation and creating new opportunities for engagement between our two countries,” he said.

He noted that the honorary consulate would act as a key link between Armenia and Jamaican stakeholders, helping to facilitate partnerships and strengthen connections between institutions and the private sector.

Craig’s appointment emerged from a personal connection with Armenia’s Honorary Consul in the Dominican Republic, a friend of Armenian heritage. When Armenian officials began searching for a representative in Jamaica, he was approached about taking on the position.

“To be selected is a great honour,” Craig said.

Although his association with Armenia is relatively recent, he described the relationship as “dynamic” and said Jamaica could learn from the country’s approach to economic development and international engagement.

For Craig, part of the role will involve raising awareness of Armenia among Jamaicans and encouraging greater commercial and cultural exchange.

“What I would like is for us to become familiar with the country and to see it as a place that we should do business with,” he said.

Discussions on specific trade and investment opportunities are still at an early stage, but Craig said the honorary consulate would provide a platform for deeper engagement as relations between the two countries evolve.

His experience leading BCMG Insurance Brokers is also expected to shape his approach to diplomacy. Skills developed in business, including relationship-building, negotiation and cross-sector collaboration, are likely to prove valuable in fostering connections between institutions and business communities in both countries.

Craig acknowledged that balancing his corporate responsibilities with his diplomatic duties would require careful management but expressed confidence in the support available to him.

“Challenges will exist but, together with the right team and support system from BCMG, we will get to work to bring visibility to Armenia,” he said.

The success of the new office, he added, will ultimately be measured by the strength of the relationships it develops and its ability to create meaningful opportunities for cooperation between Jamaica and Armenia.