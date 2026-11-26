Three self-financing public bodies have received loans totalling $18.2 billion for the current fiscal year.

Finance and the Public Service Minister Fayval Williams told members of the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament on Tuesday that the Government had provided loans to Clarendon Alumina Production (CAP), Petrojam and the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Mark Golding asked Williams to explain why such a large sum was being loaned to the entities.

In the case of CAP, which holds a 45 per cent stake in Jamalco, Williams said the Government had to provide US$65.2 million in funding to the entity over the last year.

She said that since the Government acquired its 45 per cent ownership in Jamalco, it had spent more than US$800 million financing the company.

Earlier this month, the Government announced that it was taking steps to divest its 45 per cent stake in the bauxite mining and alumina operation, which it jointly owns with Century Alumina Company, the holder of the remaining 55 per cent.

Golding noted that the two forward-sale transactions involving the future revenues of the Norman Manley International Airport and Sangster International Airport, undertaken to raise funds for the national Budget, had left the AAJ with an operating deficit.

He questioned whether the Government would have to continue financing the authority in the medium term.

Williams said that, by virtue of the forward-sale transactions, the Government had committed to providing the entities with funding as needed.

Golding described the transactions as a “lousy deal”, adding that “it’s going to be a shackle around our ankles for years to come”.

The finance minister said the $4.9-billion subvention allocated to the AAJ in the Budget had been converted into a loan.

The funds will be used to finance apron works at the Norman Manley International Airport.

Meanwhile, Petrojam, the state-owned oil refinery, has received a loan of US$18 million to support its liquidity needs.

“Petrojam has liquidity needs. It buys oil, then it sells in-between,” Williams said, adding that the Government provides loans to the entity to meet its working capital requirements.

editorial@gleanerjm.com