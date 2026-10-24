Discovery Bauxite to receive United Way's corporate award

Discovery Bauxite Partners in St Ann is to receive the United Way of Jamaica’s (UWJ) highest corporate honour, the Ruby Thread Award, at the organisation’s 40th anniversary gala on November 14 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

The UWJ is one of Jamaica’s leading charitable organisations and has mobilised voluntary support for communities across the island for more than 40 years.

Discovery Bauxite, dating back to its days as Kaiser Bauxite, was among the UWJ’s earliest corporate donors and remains a key supporter through staff volunteerism and payroll-deduction contributions.

The company has partnered with the UWJ on several projects in St Ann. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the collaboration provided care packages to five organisations, including Discovery Bay Infant School, St Christopher’s School for the Deaf and Old Folly Seniors.

The partnership has also supported upgrades to the Mustard Seed Home for Children in Murray Mountain. Last year, the UWJ awarded a $500,000 grant to fund about 20 chicken-rearing projects and start-up businesses in communities within the company’s operating area.

Brown’s Town High School has also benefited from the collaboration through the provision of an aquaculture farming system.