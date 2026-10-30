Hanover’s Edward Cunningham named Public Health Inspector of the Year

Western Bureau:

Veteran public health inspector Edward Cunningham, who works out of the Hanover Health Department (HHD), was named the 2026 Public Health Inspector of the Year at last week’s 80th annual Educational Conference of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors.

Cunningham, who has more than 13 years of experience, was selected from a field of six nominees. Along with the top honour, he received several prizes, including a cash award of $100,000.

In an interview with The Gleaner after the event, Cunningham described his time at the HHD as a valuable learning experience that has allowed him to serve the people of Hanover and improve their lives. He also expressed appreciation to his supervisors for their support.

“We do have a collaborative culture within the HHD, which in large part would have contributed to the accomplishments that I would have had at the parish level,” said Cunningham, who is now seeking to broaden his expertise through further studies.

“I am currently trying to complete my master’s degree in epidemiology, which hopefully should be completed by early 2027,” he added, noting that he plans to continue working assiduously with his colleagues at the HHD to maintain the department’s high standards of professionalism.

In a citation presented to Cunningham during the awards ceremony at the Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa in Lucea, Hanover, he was commended for demonstrating exemplary leadership in strengthening disease prevention, environmental health operations, emergency preparedness and community engagement.

While some of Cunningham’s responsibilities might be considered routine for a public health inspector, the citation highlighted his initiative in coordinating the removal of several truckloads of garbage from Hanover to the Retirement dump site in St James following Hurricane Melissa.

The citation also highlighted Cunningham’s post-Melissa coordination efforts in his roles as health emergency operations centre manager, parish disaster coordinator and health-sector liaison for Hanover.

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