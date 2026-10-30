A legacy of excellence - Avis Bailey-Coleman lauded and feted at Maud McLeod

Western Bureau:

Avis Bailey-Coleman, who served Maud McLeod High School in Westmoreland for 23 years, including 20 as principal, before retiring last year, was honoured at a special banquet that also marked the school’s 50th anniversary.

Beverley Feare, the school’s current principal, said the decision to dedicate a special banquet to Bailey-Coleman was in recognition of her lengthy service and the role she played in the institution’s development.

“She would have served the school 23 years, 20 of it being at the principal level,” Feare said.

Bailey-Coleman joined the staff in 2001 as a teacher of home economics, food and nutrition, and clothing. She became vice-principal in 2003 before taking over as principal in 2004, following the departure of then principal Heather Murray.

Her retirement was preceded by pre-retirement leave, which began in September 2024. In total, she served as an educator for 43 years, having previously taught at Browns Town High, Muschett High, Manchester High and Frome Technical High.

During the banquet, Bailey-Coleman reflected on her 43 years of service to the nation as an educator, describing leadership as a responsibility that extends beyond holding a position.

“Being a leader, it taught me simply about not occupying a position of authority. It is about accepting responsibility, making difficult decisions, inspiring others and remaining steadfast in the pursuit of a vision,” she said.

She credited the school’s achievements to the collective efforts of its staff and supporters, noting that her years at the institution were about more than professional advancement.

“I have come to appreciate that the true measure of a leader is not merely what is accomplished during one’s tenure, but what continues to flourish after that tenure has ended,” Bailey-Coleman said.

URGED TO MAINTAIN HIGH STANDARD

She also urged the school to maintain the culture of high expectations established during her tenure, recalling the institution’s mantra: “Maud McLeod High School, the beacon of excellence.”

“And if I have left any lasting contribution, I hope it is the understanding that excellence is not an event, it is a culture,” she said.

One of the evening’s most personal moments came when master of ceremonies Daley Hewitt, a past student who is now a minister of religion and trained teacher, shared how Bailey-Coleman’s intervention had helped shape his future.

Hewitt recalled that in 2011, his father could afford to pay for only two of the six Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects he needed to sit, with two of the subjects being free. With the registration deadline approaching, his father sought the principal’s assistance in covering the fees for the remaining two subjects.

Bailey-Coleman arranged for the outstanding examination fees to be covered, giving Hewitt the opportunity to sit all six subjects. He passed them and later completed two additional subjects.

Hewitt subsequently attended theology school, where he graduated at the top of his class, before pursuing teacher training, where he again excelled. He has since completed the aspiring principal training programme.

The banquet was organised by a committee led by Work Experience teacher Tanisha Walker, with support from the school’s board of management, staff members and business partners. It featured tributes from education officials, board representatives, neighbouring schools and Bailey-Coleman’s family, including a video presentation from relatives overseas.

Addressing her successor, Bailey-Coleman offered words of encouragement to Feare.

“I say to Ms Beverley Feare tonight, taking over as principal of this noble institution, as God has laid it down, He has not given you a spirit of fear, He has given you His power, His love and a sound mind.”

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com