Jobseekers warned about recruitment scams

Jamaicans seeking employment are being urged to exercise caution when responding to online job advertisements, amid warnings that fraudsters are exploiting the promise of employment to steal money and sensitive personal information.

The warning comes from Sagicor Group Jamaica, which is using Cybersecurity Awareness Month to highlight the risks associated with fraudulent recruitment advertisements and encourage jobseekers to verify employment opportunities before sharing information or making payments.

In August, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security reported that it had identified 47 illegal online recruitment operators up to June 2026, with another 16 flagged in July. The ministry has also cautioned Jamaicans about fraudulent job advertisements and overseas recruitment schemes.

Coretta Foster, vice-president of Group HR and People Experience at Sagicor Group Jamaica, said one of the biggest misconceptions about recruitment scams was that they were always easy to identify.

“People often assume a scam will be obvious, but that’s not necessarily the case. Someone can use a company’s logo, advertise a real position or even conduct what appears to be an interview. None of those things, on their own, confirms that you’re dealing with a legitimate employer. What matters is whether you can independently verify the person and the recruitment process,” she said.

Fraudulent advertisements

Foster noted that while digital platforms had made job opportunities more accessible, they had also made it easier for fraudulent advertisements to circulate outside organisations’ official channels.

She said Sagicor advertises vacancies through its official careers portal, social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram, and established recruitment websites, including CaribbeanJobs and Career Jamaica.

Jobseekers are being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the recognised recruitment channels of companies in which they are interested and to contact those organisations directly using verified contact details if they are uncertain about an opportunity.

Among the warning signs are requests for upfront payments, unusually attractive salaries for minimal work and job offers made without a credible selection process.

Fraudsters may request money for application processing, training, medical examinations or equipment, sometimes presenting the payments as the final requirement before employment can begin. Others may pressure applicants to make quick decisions or transfer money to personal bank accounts to secure positions.

Sensitive information,

Recruitment scams may also be used to obtain sensitive personal information, including copies of identification documents, banking details and Taxpayer Registration Numbers (TRNs), under the guise of completing employment records.

Foster said legitimate employers might request some of these documents during recruitment or onboarding, but jobseekers should pay attention to when and how the information is requested.

“There is a difference between being asked to provide documentation as part of a verified recruitment process and being asked to send sensitive information to someone who has simply contacted you online. Jobseekers should understand why the information is needed, who will receive it and how it will be handled. If those questions cannot be answered clearly, that is a reason to stop and investigate further,” she advised.

Sagicor is urging anyone who suspects they have encountered a fraudulent job advertisement to retain relevant messages, avoid making payments and report the matter to the appropriate authorities.

Those who have already shared banking information should contact their financial institutions promptly.