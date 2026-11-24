Users of the main thoroughfare leading to the Port Antonio Hospital in Portland are calling for urgent repairs to the roadway, which has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The road, which is heavily used by taxi operators, residents, hospital workers and emergency vehicles, has become increasingly difficult to traverse because of its deteriorating condition.

Stakeholders say the situation has worsened following the recent heavy rains that pounded Portland, and are urging the authorities to carry out repairs to the Nut Hall Road, which leads to the hospital.

“Mi tired a dis bad road, and mi vehicle just a mash up so,” complained Michael King, a plumber and resident of Nut Hall Road.

“A longtime it stay so, and dem keep dumping marl and dirt inna di hole dem. Dat caan patch or fix road. And di frequent rainfall from di other day just make it worse. Dem need to put in drainage and trim di overhanging trees, which continue to drip water pon di road,” he said angrily.

Another motorist, Clive Bunting, a taxi operator who plies the route from the gas station along West Street to the Port Antonio Hospital, said the cost of repairing damage to vehicles, particularly front-end and suspension components, was becoming increasingly burdensome.

“Everybody a bawl. A only di people dem weh own SUV (sport utility vehicle) and four-wheel drive have it easy on that roadway,” Bunting said.

“We have to transport nurses, porters, administrative workers and ancillary staff to the hospital several times every day. And that is taking its toll on our vehicles because of the bad road condition. It really caan stay like this, and mi a beg di powers that be to provide us with some assistance, because this is an emergency road, which is also used by ambulances transporting sick people,” he added.

The Nut Hall Road is used by ambulances and other emergency vehicles, as well as trucks transporting oxygen cylinders for patients with respiratory illnesses. It is also a key route for taxi operators, hospital staff and residents accessing the health facility.

However, Councillor for the Port Antonio Division and minority leader at the Portland Municipal Corporation, Dexter Rowland, said work on the roadway was scheduled to begin before the end of this year. He said the repairs could ease the difficulties currently faced by road users.

Rowland, who was elected on a People's National Party ticket, acknowledged that it would cost millions of dollars to rehabilitate approximately half a kilometre of roadway stretching from the bottom of Baptist Hill to the hospital and beyond. He also said there was no quick fix for the existing conditions, which had been compounded by several factors.

“It is not a parish council road (Municipal Corporation) and, therefore, there is very little that I can do personally at this time to alleviate the plight faced by road users,” Rowland said.

“It's a National Works Agency (NWA) road and, therefore, I am hoping that they will be able to address this emergency in short order. I had dialogue with the Member of Parliament, Isat Buchanan, who has committed to addressing the condition of that roadway before the end of 2026. I'll be reaching out to him in short order to get an update as to when the work will commence.”

He added, “This is the hospital road and it cannot remain like this. This affects every citizen in this parish, as this hospital is the first point of call for everyone in the event that they become ill. Taxi men are now complaining about their vehicles being damaged, and it must be rather difficult for ambulances transporting the sick on this rugged surface. I am, however, confident that it will be addressed in December, making it a nice Christmas present for all road users.”

The Nut Hall Road is a winding thoroughfare extending approximately half a kilometre, with overhanging trees along its route. It is also the only alternative route available when the main thoroughfare from upper West Street to West Palm Avenue becomes impassable.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

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