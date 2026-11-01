Dwight Fletcher | Your excuses are not the final word

In last week’s article, we looked at how God chose Gideon, an unlikely candidate, to lead Israel out of oppression by the Midianites. Gideon did not see himself as a mighty warrior, but God saw beyond his circumstances and called him to make a difference. Recognising that God can use us is one thing. Getting past the reasons we give ourselves for not moving forward is another.

When God called Gideon, he had two major objections. First, he questioned whether God was really with Israel. Then he questioned whether he was capable of doing anything about their situation. Both concerns are understandable, and if we are honest, we have probably asked similar questions ourselves.

In Judges 6:13 (NLT), Gideon asks, “If the Lord is with us, why has all this happened to us?” He had heard the stories of how God delivered Israel from Egypt, but his present reality did not match what he had been told about God. If God was with them, why were they suffering?

Perhaps you have asked a similar question. You have tried to do the right thing, prayed for a breakthrough and trusted God, yet the situation seems to be getting worse. It can be difficult to reconcile what you believe about God with what you are experiencing. But Gideon’s story reminds us that we can bring our questions to God and know that He is still good even when things don’t feel good.

In Israel’s case, their suffering was because they had drifted from God (Judges 6:7-10). They wanted God’s deliverance, but they had turned away from His instructions. Sometimes, we also need to examine our own lives and ask whether we have drifted from God while expecting Him to bless our disobedient decisions. However, God is faithful. When the people cried out to God, He saved them and He will do the same when we repent.

God was not finished with Gideon’s objections, however. His second excuse was that he was simply too insignificant for the assignment. He pointed out that his clan was the weakest in Manasseh and that he was the least important person in his family (Judges 6:15, NLT).

We can do the same thing. We look at our background, education, finances, connections or past failures and use them to explain why we cannot do what we believe God is asking us to do. We become so focused on what we lack that we overlook what God can do through us.

God’s response to Gideon was simple: “I will be with you.” (Judges 6:16, NLT) Gideon’s success would not depend on his family’s status or his own ability. It would depend on God’s presence and power.

Our limitations do not have the final word on what is possible. We have a responsibility to act, but we must learn to depend on God rather than relying only on what we can see or accomplish ourselves.

So, what excuses have been keeping you from taking the next step? Are you waiting until you feel more confident, have more money or have everything figured out? There is nothing wrong with preparing yourself, but preparation can become another way to delay obedience.

God told Gideon to go with the strength he had because He was sending him. (Judges 6:14, NLT) Gideon did not have all the answers, but he had God’s assurance that he would not face the assignment alone.

You might not feel qualified, and your circumstances might not look promising. But, before you decide that you cannot make a difference, consider what might be possible if you stopped looking only at what you lack and start trusting the God who has called you.

Join us next week as we explore why getting in alignment with God might be the next step towards overcoming impossible odds. Until then, have a blessed week.