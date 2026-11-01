Hillcrest Retreat Centre marks 25 years of ministry

The Hillcrest Diocesan Retreat Centre in Brown’s Town, St Ann, will mark 25 years of ministry on today, with a service celebrating its contribution to spiritual renewal and growth within the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (Anglican).

Diocesan Bishop the Rt Rev Leon Golding will be the celebrant and preacher at the anniversary launch service, which will be held at St Mark’s Church in Brown’s Town, beginning at 3 p.m. The service will also be streamed live on the diocese’s YouTube channel.

The anniversary celebrations will include recognition of the centre’s five former directors and other stakeholders who have supported its work over the years.

Open days will also be held to showcase the facility, while parish-based deaneries across the diocese will participate in work days, undertaking beautification projects in sections of the grounds or adopting buildings and rooms to assist with their upkeep.

Established on the initiative of former Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the Rt Rev Neville deSouza, Hillcrest provides retreat facilities for people of all faiths, accommodating both individual and group programmes.

Located on five acres of land, the centre offers an environment of quiet and reflection away from the commercial activity of Brown’s Town. Its location also places it within reach of the tourism resort areas of Discovery Bay and Runaway Bay.

Retreat programmes vary, with some conducted in silence and others incorporating structured activities such as guided prayer, meditation, rest, formal presentations and discussions. Personal retreats are also accommodated.

Beyond its spiritual programmes, Hillcrest hosts strategic planning sessions and training workshops.

Its facilities include St Anne’s Chapel, a prayer room, a labyrinth designed for prayer and meditation, and a non-lending library named in honour of Bishop deSouza.

The grounds also feature gardens containing endemic plant species, including the Bohemia, commonly known as the ‘Butt hoof tree’, which provides a habitat for Jamaica’s endemic yellow swallowtail butterfly.

The centre is also situated near several educational institutions, including St Hilda’s Diocesan High School, which is marking its 120th anniversary this year, and St Christopher’s School for the Deaf.

As it enters its next chapter, Hillcrest continues to serve as a space for spiritual reflection, fellowship, learning and renewal.