PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 rattled some islands of the Caribbean on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) in Trinidad said that the quake which had a depth of 10 km occurred at 2:34 am local time.

It said it was felt 68 km southwest of Bridgetown, Barbados, 124 km east south east of Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines and 161 km southeast of Castries, the St Lucia capital.

The quake came a few hours after one with a magnitude of 3.6 occurred across some islands at 9:24 pm on Sunday.

According to SRC, the quake, with a depth of 157km, was felt 44 km northeast of Fort-de-France in Martinique, 65 km southeast of Roseau in Dominica and 103 km north of Castries in St Lucia.

There were also no reports of damage from any of the islands.

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