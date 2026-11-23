Opposition Spokesperson on Transport and Mining, Mikael Phillips, is calling on Transport Minister Daryl Vaz to disclose how many rural school buses are currently in service, as concerns mount over vehicles being taken off the road.

Phillips is also seeking details on the schools and routes being affected, and whether the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has secured a new maintenance contract for the fleet.

In September, the JUTC reported that 99 buses were operating on 86 routes, serving 126 schools. However, Phillips says the minister has since acknowledged that some buses are out of service.

He wants the Government to provide a parish-by-parish breakdown of routes where services have been reduced or suspended, along with details of alternative transportation arrangements for affected students.

"How many buses are carrying students today? How many are off the road, why, and when will they return?" Phillips asked in a statement on Monday.

He said parents needed to know whether their children's buses would turn up each school day and what arrangements would be made if the service failed.

The Opposition spokesman is also questioning the status of the fleet's maintenance arrangements, noting that the agreement with El Hydro Limited ended on March 31.

He said that in September, Vaz indicated that he expected a new agreement to be in place within 30 days, but that deadline has passed.

Phillips wants the minister to confirm whether a new contract has been signed and disclose the name of the contractor, the total cost, including management fees, and the servicing and inspection requirements.

If no new agreement is in place, he is demanding an explanation of who is currently maintaining the buses and the cost of those arrangements.

Phillips has also renewed his call for the JUTC to release the findings of its investigation into a fire involving a rural school bus in Manchester in July, which occurred after the maintenance contract expired.

He is also seeking details of any action taken following the investigation.

"Before the Government expands this programme, it must account for the buses it already has," Phillips said.

"Publish the rollout, the repair timetable and the maintenance arrangements. Our children's safety cannot run on promises."

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