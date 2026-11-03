Jamaica-born author challenges inherited expectations in new book

What happens when the lessons we inherit from our families, cultures and communities collide with the lives we ultimately choose to live?

For Jamaica-born, United States-based attorney, author and advocate Audrey Thomas, the answer lies in a lifetime of challenging expectations, confronting difficult truths and discovering the freedom that comes from defining herself on her own terms.

On November 7, Thomas will celebrate the launch of her forthcoming book, Jamaican by Birth American by Choice, alongside the release of eight other books and the grand opening of her inspirational life-coaching centre, DISBARRED1109.COM, Inc. The launch and opening will take place at 245-07 Francis Lewis Boulevard in Rosedale, Queens.

Jamaican by Birth American by Choice is a deeply personal work that explores the intersections of Jamaican heritage, American identity, adversity, personal responsibility and self-actualisation. Drawing on the experiences that have shaped her life, Thomas invites readers to examine the beliefs they have inherited, the rules they have been taught to follow and the power they possess to forge a different path.

At the heart of the book is a bold philosophy: Do not try to master their game. Make up your own rules.

For Thomas, a Renaissance woman who has used life’s challenges to build an unparalleled platform, this is more than a memorable statement.

“It is an invitation to question the limitations imposed by society, reconsider the meaning of belonging, and recognise that a person’s origins need not dictate their destination,” she told The Gleaner.

Through candid reflection and lessons drawn from lived experience, Thomas explores what it means to navigate competing cultural expectations while remaining true to oneself. Her story challenges readers to consider whether the standards by which they judge their lives are genuinely their own or simply rules they have accepted without question.

Jamaican by Birth American by Choice speaks to anyone who has ever felt caught between two worlds, misunderstood because of their differences or pressured to become someone others find acceptable.

Thomas’s journey offers a compelling perspective on the relationship between childhood experiences and adult decisions, the influence of cultural conditioning, the consequences of personal choices and the possibility of beginning again.

Rather than presenting personal growth as a destination reserved for the fortunate, she encourages readers to recognise it as an ongoing process of reflection, courage and intentional change.

Her message is especially relevant in a world where people are frequently encouraged to conform while simultaneously being celebrated for their individuality. Thomas urges readers to look beyond labels and external expectations to discover the people they have the freedom to become.

The book’s central message is both challenging and liberating: You do not have to abandon where you come from to decide where you are going.

Thomas’s work is rooted in the conviction that personal transformation begins when individuals are willing to question familiar narratives and take responsibility for the lives they wish to create.

Bringing together cultural perspectives, personal reflection and lessons about growth, grace and human relationships, Jamaican by Birth American by Choice encourages readers to approach their lives with greater intention. It challenges them to reconsider old definitions of success, make peace with the complexity of their experiences and recognise that change remains possible, even when the past cannot be rewritten.

The November 7 launch marks an important milestone in Thomas’s effort to share these reflections with a wider audience and encourage meaningful conversations about identity, belonging, resilience and the courage to live authentically.

For readers who have spent years trying to fit into someone else’s expectations, Thomas offers a different possibility: Stop asking for permission to become yourself. Your story may explain where you began. It does not have to determine where you finish.

Thomas’s work reflects a longstanding interest in personal empowerment, human relationships, cultural identity and the choices that shape our lives. Drawing on her Jamaican heritage, American experience and professional journey, she examines how people navigate competing expectations while pursuing authenticity and self-determination.

Through Jamaican by Birth American by Choice, she invites readers to question inherited assumptions, embrace their individuality and recognise the possibilities that emerge when they take ownership of their own narratives.

Her message is simple: You are allowed to grow beyond the person the world expected you to be.

The books can be purchased at www.disbarred1109.com.