Judge gives police until 6:00 pm today to charge or release Pops YG

A judge has given the police until 6:00 pm Monday to either lay a charge against entertainer and popular social media blogger Pops YG or release him.

The order was made by Senior Parish Court Judge Vaughn Facey in the Trelawny Parish Court earlier today.

It followed a habeas corpus application made by Donnovan Collins, the attorney for Pops YG.

Collins noted that his client has been in custody well past the 120 hours allowed by the Bail Act.

"As such, if there is going to be integrity in the administration of justice, there must be compliance with the laws of Jamaica by everyone," the attorney said.

The social media personality, real name Ansel Fairclough, is scheduled to face an identification parade today.

He has been in custody since last week Monday when he was arrested by detectives from the police sex crimes unit, the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, The Gleaner reported, citing law enforcement sources.

It's reported that CISOCA is investigating allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with a minor, sources disclosed.

- Livern Barrett

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.