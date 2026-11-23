Opposition Leader Mark Golding is demanding that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness make a full statement to Parliament accepting responsibility for failures in the management of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) following Hurricane Melissa.

Golding says the findings of the Auditor General’s latest reports point to serious shortcomings in the management of relief supplies and donations after the hurricane, despite Holness's promise that the resources would be handled with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

Speaking at a People's National Party (PNP) press conference on Monday, Golding said the Prime Minister could not take control of ODPEM and then distance himself from its performance.

“The Prime Minister cannot take control of ODPEM and then disown the results of ODPEM's work under his watch,” he said.

“Accountability is not a convenience,” the PNP president added.

He cited several concerns raised in the audit findings, including the alleged diversion of $45.1 million from a donations trust account to clear goods for third parties, the failure to account for approximately 170 donated container homes, and relief supplies that were reportedly left undistributed in warehouses.

He also pointed to 15 containers of donated goods that were never opened and rice intended for hurricane victims that was reportedly left in storage until it became infested with weevils.

Golding argued that the problems predated Hurricane Melissa, pointing to the 2024 Auditor General's report, which he said had exposed serious weaknesses within ODPEM, including a depletion of critical staff and inadequate physical resources.

He accused the Government of failing to address those deficiencies despite being aware of them before Melissa struck in October 2025.

He also questioned the decision to move ODPEM into the Office of the Prime Minister after the hurricane, arguing that the agency's responsibilities require an independent, properly resourced and professionally managed structure.

Golding said the Government had yet to publish the findings of a Disaster Risk Management Review Committee established in September 2024 and chaired by former Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

He is also calling for the publication of a full account of all cash and in-kind donations received after Melissa, including details of where the resources went and who benefited.

In addition, he wants the $45.1 million allegedly diverted from the donations account refunded and used to assist hurricane victims who are still in need.

Golding is further demanding the implementation of recommendations in the 2024 and 2026 Auditor General's reports on ODPEM and Jamaica's emergency management system before the start of the next hurricane season on June 1, 2027.

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