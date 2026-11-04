Somerton bids farewell to community stalwart Revolino

Western Bureau:

For just over six hours on Sunday, the community of Somerton, St James, paused to celebrate the life and work of the late John ‘Revolino’ McPherson, a man who championed sports and social activism in the community for more than four decades.

In a funeral befitting a man held in such high esteem, the proceedings began with a marching band, followed by a service filled with tributes, a road march through sections of the community and, finally, the placing of a replica Ballon d’Or on his grave.

The service, held at the Windsor Lodge Playfield, was particularly fitting, as it was there that McPherson, 66, spent countless hours playing, coaching and mentoring young people. His contribution earned him a place as arguably the community’s most favoured son, an enviable achievement in an area that has produced several national figures, including global superstar Jimmy Cliff.

As expected, the funeral was steeped in sporting symbolism, with mourners dressed in an assortment of football jerseys. These blended with displays of replica footballs, trophies and enlarged photographs of McPherson, capturing moments from his playing days and his involvement in various sporting events.

Sandra Dewar, one of several people who travelled from overseas for the funeral, spoke glowingly of how McPherson kept Somerton and neighbouring communities alive and vibrant through the various sporting events he organised, providing young people with positive alternatives for their social lives.

“We had to pull out all the stops to honour Revo’s contribution. He was a man who was always willing and ready to carry Somerton on his back without seeking any reward or honours for it,” she said. “He was totally committed to making Somerton a great place to live and we will be forever grateful to him.”

Amid the tributes and songs, a common theme emerged: while McPherson was known for his trademark smile, he was never one to back down from a worthy cause and was unafraid to challenge the authorities when necessary.

“Revolino has left behind a legacy of absolute dedication, even beyond sports,” said councillor Michael Allen, who represents Somerton in the St James Municipal Corporation. “He was a powerful fearless voice for us, if there was an issue affecting the community, you could guarantee that he would do whatever it takes to get it highlighted. He didn’t care about political lines; he cared about people and wanted the best for everyone.”

McPherson’s sister, Rosaline McPherson Christien, said that despite the long hours he devoted to sports and advocating for the betterment of his community, he remained equally committed to his family, including his brothers and sisters, his wife, their three children and his grandchildren.

“As the eldest child in our family, he was always watching over us, especially me and my younger sister. He was determined that we live a disciplined life,” she said. “We all knew he loved and care about us and wanted the best for us.”

In perhaps the ultimate tribute to McPherson, residents decided that, having carried the community on his back for so many years, it was now their turn to carry him.

Against the backdrop of music from the Montego Bay Boys Club Marching Band, his coffin was carried through sections of the community, giving residents who had not attended the funeral an opportunity to pay their final respects.

After he was lowered into his grave, which was decorated with murals depicting different aspects of his life, a concrete replica of a football and a pair of football boots were placed on his tomb, alongside a gleaming replica of the coveted Ballon d’Or, surrounded by wreaths.

editorial@gleanerjm.com