Temporary fix at Princess Margaret Hospital after A&E flooding

Flooding in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital in Morant Bay, St Thomas, on Tuesday caused minimal disruption to services, the administrators have asserted.

Melecia Linton, the hospital’s chief executive officer, told The Gleaner that the flooding was caused by a gutter from an adjoining building overflowing into the A&E structure.

She said the water leaked along the walls of the building and also saturated tiles, but she said the flooding, which began about 8 a.m., was contained about two hours later.

Videos circulating on social media showed the water covering the floors of the department and tiles falling to the ground as staff expressed their dismay.

“Not even when [Hurricane] Melissa gwaan, this neva happen,” a staff member said.

But Linton said things were quickly brought under control.

“With the coordination of the supportive administration, doctors, and nurses, we were able to quickly clean the area and get it back into operation,” she said.

The Meteorological Service has warned of unstable weather conditions across Jamaica from Tuesday afternoon through Saturday.

A broad trough is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times. Fishers and other marine interests, particularly along the south coast, are being urged to exercise caution.

Linton said the maintenance department has put temporary measures in place to minimise the flow of water into the building while also exploring a permanent fix.

“They would have gone on the space and done corrective work to cause the flow away from that adjoining area, and we’re hoping that that will cause for better flow of the water, and we will see a reduction in water running along the wall,” she said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com