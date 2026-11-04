UWI unveils Francis Williams mural to inspire future scientists

The Faculty of Science and Technology at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, has taken another step in its mission to make science more visible and engaging for young Jamaicans with the unveiling of a mural honouring pioneering Jamaican scientist Francis Williams.

The mural, unveiled on October 27, forms part of the FiWi Science Initiative, a programme launched in 2024 to promote the study of science and technology among children and young adults by using art and digital technology to showcase Jamaica’s scientific heritage.

Located on the rear wall of the Inter-Faculty Lecture Theatre, the mural was officially unveiled by Debra Kay Palmer, director of World Heritage and Cultural Conventions in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, representing Culture Minister Olivia Grange, along with other stakeholders.

Created by muralist Yanque Yip, the artwork depicts Francis Williams, an African-Jamaican scientist who gained international recognition during the first half of the 18th century. Although his achievements were largely forgotten for many years, renewed interest in his life emerged after a portrait of him resurfaced in a British museum.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Palmer emphasised that science should be recognised as an integral part of Jamaica’s cultural identity.

“We often speak of Jamaica’s culture through our music, dance, literature, visual arts and sport. But science is also part of our culture. It reflects how we observe the world, solve problems, pass on knowledge, and imagine new possibilities,” she said.

Palmer noted that her ministry had contributed $800,000 towards the initiative and praised the organisers for creating what she described as “a public classroom” that encourages discovery and learning.

The mural is one component of the broader FiWi Science Initiative, conceived by Professor Michael Taylor, former dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology. The programme seeks to increase awareness of Jamaican scientists through public art, digital resources and immersive technology.

A key element is the development of a ‘Heritage Trail of Scientists and Science’ across the faculty. Each mural will feature QR codes linked to the FiWi Science portal, allowing visitors to explore the stories and achievements of more than 200 Jamaican scientists. Augmented reality features will further enhance the experience by providing interactive content.

Taylor said the initiative was inspired by a vision of a young Jamaican girl named Maya, who discovers the stories of distinguished Jamaican scientists during a visit to the Mona campus and realises that she, too, can pursue a career in science.

“She stops before a towering, vibrant wall that immortalises its subjects in colour and light. A larger-than-life work of art, not simply to be viewed from afar, but one which up close, whispers in her ear – opening up the stories of T. P. Lecky, Manley West, Mercedes Richards, Gerald Lalor, Cicely Williams, Arnoldo Ventura, Marcia Roye, Dale Webber, Anthony Chen – and many more great minds whose curiosity shaped a nation and whose theories and discoveries changed lives.”

“She sees the images of others looking like her who have walked that path before. She, too, can become a great Jamaican scientist,” Taylor said.

For Dr Susan Otuokon, strategic development officer in the Dean’s Office, the unveiling marked the culmination of more than two years of effort.

“My first feeling after the unveiling is a sense of relief,” she told The Gleaner. “This was a project that started in August 2024 with no funding, just Professor Michael Taylor’s dream.”

Otuokon explained that her initial work focused on building the FiWi Science website. During her research, she became fascinated by the story of Francis Williams after receiving material from retired chemistry professor Lancashire.

“The process of sourcing funding and securing permissions was arduous, but it ultimately led to a rethinking of the project and the inclusion of more augmented reality technology than originally planned,” she said. “I am proud of the final result and excited to find ways to introduce Francis Williams to Jamaicans, particularly our young people.”

Guest speaker Dr Fara Dabhoiwala of Princeton University, who has played a significant role in highlighting the story of Francis Williams, also participated in the event.

As the FiWi Science Initiative continues to expand, the organisers hope the mural will serve as both an educational tool and a source of inspiration, encouraging a new generation of Jamaicans to see themselves in the country’s rich scientific legacy.