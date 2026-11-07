Arsenal defeat Hull, extends lead atop EPL

Arsenal eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Hull on Saturday to extend their lead in the English Premier League.

Martin Ødegaard scored the game’s only goal in the 72nd minute to send the defending champion six points clear of Manchester City.

Manchester City trailed 0-1 early in their game against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

They are hoping to avoid a third straight defeat.

It looked set to be a frustrating day for Arsenal, with things not clicking against a well-organized Hull before Ødegaard found a way through.

Noni Madueke cut in from the right wing and Konstantinos Tzolakis managed to parry his effort, but not far enough and the captain was there to slam home the loose ball.

In another early game, substitute Noah Okafor was on the field for only 97 seconds when he scored to send Leeds to a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in a match marked by controversy.

A throw-in was headed on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Wilson pushed the ball into Okafor’s path to drive home in the 79th.

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