Police Commissioner: More than 600 arrests for firearm-related offences

Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has made more than 600 arrests for firearm-related offences, with suspects found carrying weapons in more than half of the cases.

Blake made the disclosure on Thursday while outlining the JCF’s plans and key initiatives for the remainder of the year.

He noted that in more than half of these instances, the suspects had the weapon on their person at the time of arrest.

“These are hundreds of examples of people taken into custody and given the opportunity to answer the allegations before a judge,” the commissioner stated.

“So, what’s the message? Cooperate with the police. Do not reach for a weapon… do not turn an arrest into an armed confrontation. Our officers are required to act lawfully and respect your rights.”

He added, “We want to bring you before the court to have your day. However, if you choose to meet us with violence, we will respond with even greater force. Just remember, we are trained, so take heed.”

Meanwhile, Dr Blake urged citizens to continue assisting the JCF in safeguarding their communities, while encouraging them to share vital information through trusted police channels.

“Seek help when a conflict threatens to become violent. Encourage anyone contemplating retaliation to step back before a decision destroys lives,” he stated.

In the meantime, the commissioner has called for heightened public cooperation as the JCF intensifies its operational presence nationwide.

“When you approach a vehicle checkpoint, slow down and follow the officer’s instructions. When our teams are working in your community, allow them the space to carry out their duties. Treat them with the same courtesy and respect you rightfully expect from them,” he stated.

“They are there to stand between law-abiding people and those who [would want to] do them harm. Your cooperation helps them perform that duty effectively.”

The commissioner further noted that, “I also encourage you to pay closer attention to your personal safety. Be aware of your surroundings, especially when shopping, withdrawing money, or returning to your vehicle.

“Look up from your phone and pay attention to what’s happening around you. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Lock your vehicle and keep shopping bags, valuables, and other belongings out of sight.”

Dr Blake pointed out that responsibility for a crime rests solely with the perpetrator. However, he noted that taking sensible precautions can reduce the opportunities available to individuals seeking an easy target.

“We want you to close out this year safely, enjoy the fruits of your labour and spend time with the people you love. Your JCF will be working throughout the festive season. We will act firmly, professionally and within the law,” he assured.

“We intend to close this year with more families spared the pain of violence and more Jamaicans able to return home safely. You have our commitment.”

- JIS

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