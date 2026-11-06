Pops YG granted $500,000 bail after nearly two weeks in custody
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Popular social media blogger and entertainer Pops YG was granted bail on Friday after nearly two weeks in custody.
It followed a bail application by his attorney Donnovan Collins in the Trelawny Parish Court.
Pops YG, real name Ansel Fairclough, was offered bail in the amount of $500,000 and ordered to surrender his travel documents to the police.
A stop order has been placed on him at the ports and he was ordered not to contact or interfere with the complainant or the complainant’s relatives.
The well-known blogger is to report to the Warsop Police Station in Trelawny every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 8:00 pm.
He was charged last Monday with having sex with a person under the age of 16 years old.
The well-known blogger is also on pre-charge bail for suspected breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act, commonly called the Lottery Scam Law.
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