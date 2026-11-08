Gabriel Agbo | God is with you!

In the midst of this total global confusion, we shall continue to experience His peace and blessings. God is with us, and He will make this very clear to us and those around us. He will manifest Himself as never before in our lives. He will prove Himself strong and powerful on your behalf. He will prove that He is still your God and has not abandoned you after all.

The doors of blessing that have been shut against you will open. Hope you heard that very well! Mark it. Write it down. New grace, new abilities, and new opportunities are coming out of this situation. Are you not already seeing them? They will seek you out. I am seeing mine already. I am seeing things that I have never experienced before: new doors, new anointing, new breakthroughs, “waters coming out of dry ground” and more. Things that have been working against you will now begin to work for you. That “thorn in your flesh” will be removed, just to reassure you and show the world that God is still with you.

You already know the story of Jacob. He had so much trouble and fear when God gave him that massive divine reassurance at Bethel. Yes, there is nothing as reassuring as hearing from Him. It gives you strength and peace in the midst of trials, like what the world is going through now. It gives hope and courage in the midst of life’s battles.

The world needs urgent healing at this time. Nations, people, businesses, and even the climate urgently need a divine touch, love, and miracles. Jacob was frustrated, afraid, traumatised, regretful, tired, discouraged, depressed, lonely, and confused when the Lord met him and spoke those powerful words. He was running away from his enraged elder brother, whom he had cheated out of his birthright. Worse, he did not know exactly where he was going. Running to nowhere! My God!

But, as he was carrying all these worries and uncertainties, he called upon God. As he fell asleep in frustration, using a stone as a pillow, the Almighty spoke:

“ I am with you, and I will protect you wherever you go. One day I will bring you back to this land. I will not leave you until I have finished giving you everything I have promised you.” (Genesis 28:15).

Jesus! Surely, this is one of the greatest promises I have found in the Bible. Every time I read it, I am reinvigorated to press on in life and faith. It gave me the bearing I needed to find my way as I was growing up. It has been one of my “banner verses” over the years.

As you read this, God is saying that He will be with you through and beyond this global and personal chaos. He will protect, preserve, and provide for you until all His promises for your life come to pass.

Also, look at what happened in Egypt during the plagues. None of the destruction, hail, or disease touched the Israelites in Goshen. They heard about it and saw the Egyptians suffer, but it did not come near their camp. Wow! That is the power of divine protection and preservation.

Remember, He said that none of those diseases and destructions shall touch us. From the first plague to the last, none affected the Israelites. They were divinely shielded. In fact, on the night of Passover, while families throughout Egypt wailed and mourned the death of their firstborn, the Bible says that not even a dog barked in all of Goshen, where the Israelites lived. Power! That is the God we serve. Jehovah!

Now, as the world struggles and groans, God is releasing unprecedented grace to His people and to the Church. Through us, He will bring healing, peace, and hope to the world. Jesus Christ remains the only hope for the world.

Look at Exodus 12:13:

“ But the blood on your doorposts will serve as a sign, marking the houses where you are staying. When I see the blood, I will pass over you. This plague of death will not touch you when I strike the land of Egypt.”

My God! Yes, we will surely prosper and flourish in the midst of all these crises. Run into Jesus today for your protection and preservation.

We will continue next week. Share this message!