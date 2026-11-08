Poland mourns rare mass killing, authorities say attacker had far-right views

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday, a day after a 24-year-old man with far-right views drove into a busy central square in Krakow and opened fire, killing six people and wounding 15 others before he was shot and wounded by the police.

The attack, which Poland’s Defense Minister described as an “act of terror,” happened on Saturday in the Main Square, in the heart of Krakow’s Old Town.

It is a major tourist hub in the country’s second-largest city.

Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant’s sister, mother and father at his family home in a city about 150 kilometers northeast of Krakow.

They likely died from gunshot wounds.

The square remained partially closed on Sunday as authorities continued their investigation.

St. Mary’s Trumpet Call, a traditional five-note melody played every hour from the highest tower of St. Mary’s Basilica on the Main Square, was paused overnight in tribute to the victims.

It was the first time the call had been missed since World War II.

Mourners filled the St. Anne’s Church in Krakow on Sunday as they attended a memorial service for the victims of the tragedy.

Marie-Ange Collaer wrote on Facebook that she and her family survived the shooting during a trip to Krakow from Brussels.

“We literally ran for our lives and managed to hide from the bullets flying around,” she wrote.

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