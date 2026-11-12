Department cites security concerns amid recovery of phones and weapons

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is moving to curtail the practice of relatives and friends delivering food items to inmates at correctional centres.

Commissioner of Corrections (Ret) Brigadier Radgh Mason says the DCS is taking steps to ban the practice, which he expects to be halted in the near future.

Mason told members of Parliament’s Internal and External Affairs Committee on Wednesday that strategic searches conducted during the first quarter of the current fiscal year led to the recovery of 163 mobile phones and 78 weapons, including improvised implements.

He said 23 correctional officers are before the courts, along with a similar number of visitors to the institutions who were caught attempting to traffic prohibited items into the facilities.

Fitz Jackson, a member of the committee and Opposition spokesman on national security, raised concerns about allegations that some inmates run criminal enterprises from behind bars, directing cronies on the streets to carry out criminal activities.

He also wanted an update on the technology acquired by the DCS to block calls coming into or going out of the facilities.

Mason said the DCS was experiencing challenges with the technology because surrounding communities were also being affected by the jamming of telecommunications signals.

He said the department was pursuing modern technology that would affect only the use of telephones within the institutions.

Addressing Jackson’s concerns about inmates allegedly giving orders to commit crimes in the wider society, Mason explained that members of the criminal underworld communicate in ways that only they understand.

“For example, in a regular visit these messages can be passed [and] when they attend court messages can be passed.”

He said gangs exist within the prisons and that the DCS has been managing them within the facilities.

“It requires complicated intelligence work and collaboration with the police and other international agencies to resolve this issue of targeting of witnesses and interfering with the justice system,” he added.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com