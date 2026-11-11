Old Harbour man charged with murder of construction worker

Thirty-nine-year-old Jovemin Eubanks of Chelsea Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine, has been charged with murder and several firearm-related offences following the fatal shooting of a construction worker in the parish last month.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Howard Hammond, otherwise called ‘Morrie’, of Portmore, St Catherine.

Eubanks has been charged with murder, unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 12:45 pm on Wednesday, October 28, Hammond was standing at a garage along Braeton Main Road when Eubanks, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, opened fire, hitting him in the upper body.

The police were summoned, and Hammond was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eubanks was subsequently apprehended during an operation and charged following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

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