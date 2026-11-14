Croydon film festival to spotlight Caribbean creatives

LONDON:

A new international film festival launching in south London next week is aiming to give greater visibility to Caribbean filmmakers and creatives while positioning Croydon as a hub for cultural exchange and screen-industry development.

The Croydon International Film Festival (CIFF) will run from November 9 to 20, bringing together filmmakers, audiences, cultural organisations and industry professionals from Britain and overseas. The event will feature film screenings, filmmaker question-and-answer sessions, panel discussions, workshops, masterclasses, networking opportunities and community activities.

Organisers say the festival has ambitions beyond showcasing films, with a focus on promoting emerging talent and voices that have traditionally been underrepresented within the screen industries.

A central part of CIFF’s vision is recognising the contribution of the Caribbean and its global diaspora to contemporary culture.

For generations, Caribbean communities have influenced British life through music, literature, fashion, food, theatre, television and film. Festival organisers believe cinema can play a key role in ensuring Caribbean stories receive broader visibility and international exposure.

They argue that film provides a platform to preserve cultural memory, challenge stereotypes and explore themes such as migration, identity, family, race, belonging and history. It also enables productions from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Guyana and other Caribbean territories to reach audiences beyond their countries of origin.

According to organisers, the festival will seek to connect Caribbean filmmakers with international audiences and the wider British film industry while creating opportunities for education, skills development and professional networking.

Croydon was selected as the host borough because of its cultural diversity, accessibility and growing creative economy. Organisers believe these strengths will help establish the festival as an internationally recognised cultural event.

Festival Director Lawrence Coke said the event aims to strengthen connections between Caribbean creatives and audiences in Britain.

“The Caribbean and its diaspora have made an extraordinary contribution to global culture, yet there are still many stories, filmmakers and creative voices that deserve a wider platform,” he said.

“For me, the Croydon International Film Festival represents an opportunity to build a bridge. We want filmmakers from Jamaica and across the Caribbean to bring their work to Croydon, engage with audiences here in Britain, meet industry professionals and create relationships that can take those stories even further.”

Coke added that the festival’s focus extends beyond celebrating heritage.

“The diaspora is incredibly important because our stories do not stop at geographical borders. They travel through families, music, food, language, film and shared experience. Someone sitting in Croydon can have a deep cultural connection to a story being told in Port-of-Spain, Bridgetown, Georgetown or my family’s hometowns of Kingston and Negril.

“Our ambition is for CIFF to become a place where those connections are celebrated and where Caribbean filmmakers see a genuine route to wider international audiences.”

Festival events will be held at several venues across Croydon, including The Village Table on Park Lane, The Front Room in St George’s Walk and Shirley Community Library.

Tickets are available through the festival’s website.