JLP Conference | Jamaica to explore establishment of AI infrastructure, MOU signed with overseas investors -Holness

Jamaica is to explore the establishment of artificial intelligence (AI) facilities in the country as part of efforts by the Government to maximise economic opportunities and position Jamaicans to participate in the industry.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness announced on Sunday that the Government has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a group of investors to explore the establishment of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Jamaica.

Holness, who was speaking at the party's Special Delegates Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James, did not provide details on the MOU.

The Prime Minister said the Government recognises the revolution being brought about by AI and wants to position Jamaica to benefit.

“...so that Jamaica can have a footprint and not only be a consumer of the technology, but we can be a part of the creation of the technology,” he said.

“And that is something that your administration intends to pursue so that your children can have jobs in the new economy that is going to be created using artificial intelligence,” Holness added.

The Prime Minister said the AI task force established by the Government is providing advice on what needs to be done in this regard.

Holness argued that Jamaica cannot be left behind in the global AI thrust.

“We sit on the cusp of another transition in technology, another revolution in technology that is going to increase the productivity of mankind far beyond what we can even imagine now. And that is called the artificial intelligence revolution.

“My friends, we cannot be left behind again. We cannot be left behind again.”

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