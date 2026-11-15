Man who allegedly attacked cops with machete in Portmore fatally shot

A man was fatally shot by the police after he reportedly attacked cops with a machete in Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified by the police his alias ‘Topey’, who was of a Portmore address.

According to the police, the incident unfolded around 10:30 a.m. after Topey allegedly attacked a man whom he accused of allowing his pigs to escape from a pen.

An argument reportedly developed between the two men, who subsequently engaged in a machete fight.

During the altercation, Topey allegedly inflicted several chop wounds to the complainant's head and body.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The police said cops responded to the report and later spotted Topey near the bridge along Port Henderson Road.

He was reportedly seen with blood on his clothing and carrying a bag containing a bloodied machete.

The police said that when the officers accosted him, he allegedly attacked them with the machete.

He was shot and injured during the confrontation and taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the fatal shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.