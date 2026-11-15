Still waiting for a home - Westmoreland mother says promised container house has not materialised

A Westmoreland mother says she is still waiting for a container house she was promised following Hurricane Melissa, as she struggles to find suitable accommodation while caring for her seriously ill 10-year-old son.

Shanique Johnson, who spent more than a year at the Petersfield shelter following the hurricane, said she was among the residents identified to receive a container house and was even the first person in her community whose location was marked for the placement of a unit.

However, she said that despite allegedly seeing her name on a list about a month ago among persons expected to benefit, she has received no further communication about when the house will be delivered.

“I have received the voucher that’s all. No other assistance apart from the government secretary coming to tell me I would be receiving a container house and pin my location where it should go. From that time nothing up ‘til now,” she told The Sunday Gleaner.

Johnson said she was visited by a government secretary while she was still staying at the shelter and was informed that container houses had arrived in Montego Bay. The official reportedly met with residents on several occasions, but Johnson said she could not recall the exact dates of the meetings.

She claimed her cousin subsequently spotted her name in an article indicating that she would receive a container house, but attempts to obtain information about the promised unit have been unsuccessful.

Attempts to locate the article were unsuccessful, particularly as Johnson herself had never seen it.

“My cousin see my name in the paper about a month ago and nobody contact me. Everybody I ask said they don’t know nothing or they are no longer in charge,” she said.

Johnson said she received a $50,000 voucher to purchase building materials but has been unable to use the assistance because she has nowhere suitable to store the materials.

She said her family home was severely damaged during the hurricane, forcing her to seek refuge at the shelter for almost a year.

She has since moved into her mother’s unfinished house, which she said floods whenever it rains, leaving the family struggling to keep their belongings dry.

“At my mom’s unfinished house that flood out, when rain fall we have to lean up the bed, cover up the things in the hall [due to] the condition of that house. CDA won’t let my house stay there,” she said.

Her only son

Johnson’s housing difficulties have been compounded by the health challenges facing her only son, who she said has been hospitalised since the hurricane.

The 10-year-old, who she said has cerebral palsy, asthma and epilepsy, is also experiencing recurring fevers and chest infections and requires oxygen, according to his mother.

She said the child’s prolonged hospitalisation has placed additional financial and emotional strain on the family, as she travels to visit him almost daily while also caring for her daughter.

“He is constantly having high fever and infection on the chest, receiving oxygen. He has been in that hospital from storm blow and he was at the shelter and that’s wickedness for innocent baby to be suffering in a hospital [for] years, months and weeks and no help,” she said.

Killed by gunmen

Johnson said she sometimes struggles to find transportation fare to visit her son and has had to purchase his Pampers herself.

She also said she is raising the children without their father, who was killed by gunmen.

Reflecting on the destruction of her home, she said losing her belongings and subsequently watching her son struggle with his health had been particularly difficult.

“From I witness my house nearly collapse on me and I watch everything I work hard to buy go down and now its worse that my son had to be suffering in the hospital. I cry everyday and night and stress everyday,” she said.

Johnson said her daughter has been her main source of strength during the difficult period.

She expressed frustration with what she described as a lack of representation and broken promises from those responsible for assisting hurricane-affected residents.

“Just give me the container house they promise me so my son can have a home. He had one before the storm take it away. I want to completely take my son out of that hospital. He don’t deserve to live in a hospital. He is just an innocent, helpless child,” she said.

Johnson is appealing to the authorities to provide an update on the promised housing assistance and help her secure suitable accommodation for her family.

Her account raises questions about the process through which residents are identified for container housing, communication with prospective beneficiaries, and the circumstances of persons who remain without adequate accommodation long after the hurricane.

Other residents .... received container houses

She also questioned why other residents in her community had received container houses while she was still waiting, despite being among the first persons whose location was identified for a unit.

The Government has been rolling out a programme to provide container and prefabricated homes for families displaced by Hurricane Melissa, with 50 units planned for a site in Shrewsbury, Westmoreland. During an October 22 visit to the development, 20 units had already been erected, with Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central Dwayne Vaz expressing hope that the first batch would be handed over by late November or December. The wider housing recovery programme includes 268 units under an initial phase of contracts signed in September, comprising 143 for Westmoreland and 125 for St Elizabeth, with a 12-month completion schedule. Meanwhile, the Government has also announced plans to fast-track 100 prefabricated houses in St Elizabeth to facilitate the voluntary relocation of residents of Parottee.

However, the pace of the housing response remains a concern, with 136 people still living in 24 shelters across the island as at October 28, including 47 in Westmoreland and 44 in St James. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management reported that 28 housing units had been completed by October 23, while the National Housing Trust has disclosed that it is procuring 2,500 semi-permanent modular homes as part of its hurricane recovery initiatives. The developments have raised questions about the pace of delivery and the identification of beneficiaries, particularly as some hurricane-affected families continue to struggle with inadequate accommodation more than a year after the disaster.

Meanwhile, Vaz has acknowledged that the relevant authorities might have visited Johnson at the shelter and informed her that she would receive a container house. However, he was unable to confirm whether she was among the beneficiaries because the list had not been shared with him.

Persons selected

Vaz told The Sunday Gleaner that he had not received communication from the Ministry of Labour or the National Insurance Scheme identifying the persons selected to receive the units, leaving him unable to provide Johnson with an update on her application.

“I’m not saying that they didn’t visit her and tell her she would be getting one. But as I said, they have not communicated that information with me. So I don’t know who are the persons on the list,” he said.

Vaz said his understanding was that the first 20 container houses being constructed at a site in Shrewsbury could be officially handed over towards the end of November or sometime in December.

He said the individuals who had been promised the units were expected to receive them during that period.

However, the MP reiterated that he could not confirm whether Johnson was among those scheduled to benefit.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com