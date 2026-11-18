An audit of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management’s (ODPEM) handling of funds donated for Hurricane Melissa relief revealed that it improperly used $33 million to clear third-party goods.

The figure formed part of $45.1 million drawn from cash donations specifically earmarked for the government-directed roof repair and semi-permanent housing solution programme, an initiative meant to fund reroofing and foundations for container housing.

The ODPEM acknowledged that its use of the funds to cover port clearance and brokerage fees fell outside of the approved expenditure, and auditors found no documented authority permitting the agency to pay clearance costs on behalf of external entities.

The disclosure was made in a 60-page report produced by Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis and tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The audit also uncovered broader record-keeping and oversight failures in the ODPEM’s management of Hurricane Melissa relief supplies.

It said of the $6.3 billion worth of in-kind donations reported by ODPEM as of July 10, 2026, some $4.8 billion – or 77 per cent – was consigned to the agency on behalf of third parties rather than the Jamaican Government.

In-kind donations are non-monetary contributions, including goods, services or property, made to an organisation or cause instead of cash.

Further, auditors identified roughly $780 million worth of cleared goods that were omitted from the ODPEM’s donation schedules, alongside $4.6 million in clearance, tax, and freight charges that could not be matched to any recorded shipment.

FAILURE TO PROVIDE EVIDENCE

The report said the ODPEM also failed to provide evidence proving that the third-party items cleared using donated relief money reached affected residents or supported official recovery efforts, nor could it show any controls in place to separate government relief supplies from third-party consignments.

“These discrepancies further demonstrated weaknesses in ODPEM’s processes for recording and reporting in-kind donations and indicated that the schedules did not provide a complete account of the donations received.

“Consequently, ODPEM was unable to demonstrate that all donations received were adequately identified, recorded, valued, and reported, limiting transparency and accountability over resources received under the Hurricane Melissa relief effort,” the report said.

The report said auditors sought to ascertain the authority under which funds donated for Hurricane Melissa relief were used to settle brokerage fees, demurrage, storage, handling, transportation, and other clearance-related fees for third parties.

They also sought to determine the controls established to distinguish consignments intended for the Government from those intended for third parties, the mechanisms in place to account separately for the associated costs, and the arrangements governing responsibility for those costs.

“However, ODPEM did not provide the requested information. As a result, the audit was unable to verify whether the goods were designated by donors for third parties, or donated to the Government of Jamaica, or to assess the appropriateness of the related expenditure incurred for their clearance and distribution,” the report said.

It said it was expected that donated funds would be used solely to support Hurricane Melissa relief and recovery activities and that the ODPEM should be able to demonstrate that expenditures financed by those funds directly contributed to the intended relief objectives.

However, the report said the ODPEM was unable to provide sufficient evidence that all items cleared on behalf of third parties using the donated funds had ultimately been distributed to the intended beneficiaries or had otherwise supported the Government’s relief efforts.

Consequently, funds intended to support Hurricane Melissa recovery initiatives, including reroofing activities and the construction of foundations for container housing solutions, were used for other purposes.

The ODPEM confirmed that the donated funds had been approved to support the government-directed roof repair and semi-permanent housing solution programme, but acknowledged that the brokerage fees fell outside the approved expenditure.

In its response to the report, the agency said it acknowledged the auditor general’s observation that customs brokerage fees were paid from the donated funds.

It further confirmed that the donated funds were approved to support the aforementioned programme under the broader Shelter Recovery Programme and that the brokerage fees were outside of the approved expenditure.

However, it said management authorised payment from the donation account as an urgent measure to prevent relief delays.

The agency said it is engaging the Ministry of Finance for additional funding to fully reimburse the donation account, ensuring that tracked fee expenditures are restored and applied strictly to their approved purpose.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com