Against physical, financial and mental health odds, 20 high-school students were celebrated for their academic achievements by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC) last Friday.

The NCMC honoured students from non-traditional high schools, who excelled in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams earlier this year, while showing resilience and positive character.

Oraina, now a sixth-form student at Denham Town High School in Kingston, had to push through bouts of hospitalisation and being bullied by some of her peers to excel.

“I’m from the ghetto, so you know the environment is one [challenge]. Bullying is one also, like not physically, but mentally. So, yeah. People saying stuff about me, you know, rumours and stuff like that because I don’t talk to others. I’m always by myself,” the 17-year-old told The Gleaner.

She has her sights set on pursuing studies in architecture at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

“I just like drawing, I like building, everything that has to do with art,” she explained.

Her mother, Claudette Biggs, was passionate as she articulated her feelings about what Oraina, the last of her three children, had to endure while focusing on her dreams.

“I can’t find the right words to say how proud I am of her. And I can say she’s coming from a very far, far way,” she said, thanking her teachers, the principal and the dean.

“They’re like mentors for me. So, they’re always there for her, also encouraging us and telling us to stay focused and firm,” the emotional mother said.

Formerly a student of The Salvation Army School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Children, where she had her CSEC success, 18-year-old Destiny Morrison is now a sixth-form student at The Queen’s School in St Andrew.

She told The Gleaner that the recognition culminates years of hard work and challenges, including the death of her mother.

“I am so happy and delighted because me being here shows that the work that I have put in is paying off, and I owe it to my dad, my stepmom, my mom – may her soul rest in peace – and others that have been behind me every step of the way,” she said.

Destiny admitted that parts of her journey were hard, especially when she started sixth form among her sighted peers.

“It was strange at first because I had to do a lot of adjustments, but, when I communicated with my teachers and got to know my peers, I eased into the environment pretty well, if I may say so myself,” she said with a laugh.

Her father, Orville Morrison, said making the tough decision to have his visually impaired daughter board at The Salvation Army has reaped dividends.

“As a father, you know, you want your child to elevate to the highest and you try your utmost best, which I did. And I give thanks for the support that I had; it was not just me. And even to her school, Salvation Army, because she had to board there. I had relocated and lived in the country, St Mary. And her mom passed away, so I had to take her. So, for her to [travel] ... was really difficult, so I got her boarded there,” he said.

Morrison said parenting was even more difficult parenting with Destiny away “because you’re not seeing her physically every day to make sure that you can check the work and all of that”.

Destiny feels she is now better equipped to cope with change and is focusing on her next goal – a journalism degree from the Caribbean School of Media and Communication at The University of the West Indies.

“When I started Grade Eight, my mom passed. After I graduated and I was going to Queen’s, especially on my first day, it was nerve-racking because it was a new environment. I’m not a person that does well with changes, so I’m very surprised at myself today and very proud of myself,” she said.

Just over a year ago, Hurricane Melissa left many western schools in tatters, with several communities without electricity and Internet connectivity for several weeks.

It is against that backdrop that 18-year-old Godfrey Stewart High student Kerreese Ewan shone on Friday.

The soft-spoken sixth-former coped with panic attacks that often came at the most inopportune moments.

“I was able to push through with the help of my school and my hard-working mom and by believing in God and praying,” she quietly told The Gleaner.

Her mom, Virginia Carr, could hardly hold back her tears, even as she hailed those who supported Kerreese.

“From classwork and achievement from class, I’ve been crying. The school is always there, because she used to have panic attacks where she couldn’t attend regular classes,” she said, noting that her daughter was well settled while in 10th grade. “I knew she could do it but, because of the panic attacks, [I was worried],” she added, noting that Kerreese, who is president of the Sign Language Club, had been topping her class all the way to Grade 11.

Carr said the school, particularly the guidance counsellor, helped Kerreese cope with the panic attacks, which she had been struggling with since the ninth grade, and propelled her to CSEC success.

Kerreese is planning to next pursue business studies at The University of Technology, Jamaica.

karen.madden@gleanerjm.com

List of awardees

Jeneil Williams – Cedric Titus High

Kerreese Ewan – Godfrey Stewart High

Dellan Baker – Bridgeport High

Shajar Thompson – Dinthill Technical High

Shadene Hill – Port Antonio High

Akayla Simpson – Aberdeen High

Tara Walker – Maggotty High

Theodore Fogah – Bustamante High

Zantoy Smith – Vere Technical High

Nico-Lee Chin – Irwin High

Nathan Clarke – Carron Hall High

Rannara Cooper – Oracabessa High

Shannicea Thompson – Robert Lightbourne High

Jamoy James – Donald Quarrie High

Destiny Morrison – The Salvation Army School

Oraina Burke – Denham Town High

Nathaniel Rose – Clan Carthy High

Natalcia Wilson – Holmwood Technical High

Adrian Baker – Bellefield High

Anecia Davis – Steer Town High