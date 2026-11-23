A police corporal who served as former Education Minister Ruel Reid’s bodyguard testified Monday morning that he received $1.71 million in 14 bank transfers over 13 months while assigned to the former minister.

The witness testified last week that he later discovered the payments were from the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) after obtaining a printout of his bank statement.

However, under cross-examination by Reid's attorney, Linda Wright, he acknowledged that he did not know the source of the payments when he gave his first statement to investigators in March 2019.

The payments, made between January 23, 2018, and February 18, 2019, were confirmed after Wright took him through 14 payment vouchers during proceedings in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The corporal initially said he could not recall all the transfers and had not recorded the total amount in his statement.

However, with the court's permission, he used the calculator on his mobile phone to add the figures and confirmed that they totalled $1.71 million. He also acknowledged that the money had been deposited into his bank account.

He explained that he discovered CMU was the source after obtaining a printout of his Bank of Nova Scotia transactions at the request of Financial Investigations Division investigators.

The corporal said that when he gave his first statement on March 26, 2019, he was unaware of the source of the money, but knew by the time he gave a second statement on April 1.

Wright also questioned him about discussions he claimed to have had with Reid concerning the payments.

The witness said he had at least three discussions with the former minister about the stipend, some in the presence of Reid's driver.

However, Wright pointed out that these discussions were not mentioned in his statements to investigators. The corporal maintained that he did not recall being asked about the payments.

In previous testimony, the corporal said he received a monthly allowance of up to $120,000 for about nine months while assigned to Reid between 2016 and 2018. He also testified that he was paid $330,000 twice for the use of his personal motor vehicle.

He has denied preparing or authorising invoices bearing his name and address for security and close protection services allegedly provided to CMU, maintaining that he never worked for the university.

Reid, former CMU president Professor Fritz Pinnock, Brown's Town Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence, Reid's wife, Sharen, and their daughter, Sharelle, are on trial for allegedly participating in a scheme to siphon more than $25 million from CMU through fictitious employment arrangements, contracts and invoices between 2016 and 2019.

- Tanesha Mundle

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