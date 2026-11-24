Finance and the Public Service Minister Fayval Williams says six to eight per cent annual growth in gross domestic product (GDP) would be the clearest sign Jamaica has moved from recovering from Hurricane Melissa to growing.

Williams made the case in an interview with Audrey Tugwell Henry, immediate past president of the Jamaica Bankers Association, at the association's inaugural conference at the AC Hotel by Marriott in St Andrew on Monday, where Tugwell Henry, moderating the session, called the target "very ambitious" over five years.

Asked to imagine the annual conference in five years and name the clearest sign that recovery had turned to growth, Williams answered without hesitation: "Six to 8 per cent GDP growth." She said that would signal a much stronger Jamaica, and tied it to higher-paying jobs, bigger businesses and wider access to bank credit.

"Six to 8 per cent?" Tugwell Henry asked, even requesting the audience to verify the numbers.

"GDP is always going to be the great marker," Tugwell Henry said, noting that the minister had described one to two per per cent growth as not good enough. "I think 6 to 8 per cent is a very ambitious goal over five years."

Williams had told the conference earlier: "Back to where we were is not good enough. Where we were was an economy growing one to two per cent a year."

She wants to see "higher-paying jobs ... bigger businesses,” and quicker, digital ways to open accounts and move money.

Jamaica's economy has suffered from anemic growth over time.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica puts the losses from Hurricane Melissa at $1.952 trillion (US$12.232 billion), equivalent to 56.7 per cent of 2024 GDP.

The International Monetary Fund, in its October World Economic Outlook, noted that following a contraction of 1.2 percent in the 2025-26 financial year, growth is projected to recover moderately to 1.3 per cent in 2026-27, with output returning to its pre-hurricane level by mid-2027.

Meanwhile, Williams argued that banks have a critical role to play in the growth and the economy, and urged them to lend to the productive sector. Of the $1.54 trillion commercial banks had lent by the end of September, 53 per cent was personal lending, she said. Tourism received under six per cent, manufacturing about three per cent, and agriculture one per cent.

"I just ask each of the bankers here to take a look at their portfolios and to really, really commit to increasing the percentage of loans into the productive sector significantly," she said.

The ministry is drafting a policy to let suppliers assign approved government invoices to banks, so that smaller contractors can borrow against receivables, she said.

"Growth is not just going to happen organically. We have to engineer it," Williams said.

Wrapping up the session, Tugwell Henry told delegates: "Obviously, I was not expecting that number, but I'll take it."

The two-day conference, held under the theme 'Trust & Resilience by Design', concludes on Tuesday.

carolyn.guniss@rjrgleaner.com