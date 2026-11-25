Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Director General Dr Wayne Henry says Jamaica could experience strong economic activity over the next five years as the country recovers from Hurricane Melissa, pointing to reconstruction, resilience-building and expanding productive capacity across key industries as drivers of growth.

Henry was responding to a question about comments made a day earlier by Finance Minister Fayval Williams at the Jamaica Bankers Association conference, where she identified annual GDP growth of between six and eight per cent over the next five years as a key indicator of a successful recovery from Hurricane Melissa.

Asked whether that target was realistic in light of the economy’s recent performance, Henry did not directly assess the feasibility of achieving sustained annual growth of six to eight per cent. Instead, he said the PIOJ expects “strong economic activity over the next five years” as recovery and resilience-building initiatives gather pace.

The comments came as the PIOJ reported that Jamaica’s economy contracted by an estimated 2.7 per cent during the July to September quarter, compared with the corresponding period of 2025, marking a fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline.

For the first nine months of 2026, real GDP was estimated to have declined by 3.2 per cent, reflecting contractions of 17.4 per cent in agriculture, forestry and fishing; 24.4 per cent in mining and quarrying; and 13.1 per cent in accommodation and food service activities, as the lingering effects of Hurricane Melissa and drought conditions continued to weigh on output.

Despite the latest contraction, Henry said there were signs that conditions were improving.

“While economic activity remained below that of the corresponding quarter of 2025, the pace of contraction has moderated with each successive quarter,” he said. “This progressive easing in the rate of decline suggests that recovery efforts are beginning to take hold.”

The director general expressed confidence that recovery momentum is building and projected growth of between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent in the October to December quarter, which would end four consecutive quarters of annual contraction.

“The prospects are generally positive, reflecting the ongoing recovery efforts from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa,” Henry said.

Low production base

According to the director general, “this outlook stems from forecasted higher levels of output for most industries due to the low production base in the corresponding quarter of 2025”.

The PIOJ said industries that were most severely affected by the hurricane are expected to record some of the strongest rebounds, “particularly accommodation & food service activities; transport & storage; electricity, water supply and waste management; information and communication; as well as agriculture, forestry and fishing”.

The PIOJ added that economic activity is expected to strengthen “supported by improved weather conditions following the easing of the drought/dry spell”, which should boost agricultural production and water output.

“If you have well-behaved weather patterns, you can expect strong build-out in agriculture, forestry, and fishing as agriculture sector builds out, as you see restoration and rehabilitation of those hotel rooms, the continued build-out in the accommodation and food-related activities. So we anticipate all sectors largely to be driving higher — to be witnessing higher economic activity as we move away from the negative impacts of Hurricane Melissa and begin to build out,” he said.

In addition, the institute said “continued momentum in the Construction industry, particularly in the residential and civil engineering components, is expected to provide further support to overall economic growth.”

The director general said the anticipated period of stronger growth broadly coincides with the implementation timeline of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority, which has been established to drive reconstruction and resilience-building activities across the country.

“If you have the proper mix in terms of synergies of activities and projects that can see a build-out in productive capacity throughout industries, then that would augur well for greater that type of performance,” he said of the six to eight per cent performance being targeted by Williams.

In fact, he said the projections are “quite in keeping” with her ambitions for the economy.

“We anticipate strong performance over the medium term,” Henry said, while cautioning about the downside risks.

These include heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could increase fuel and transportation costs and weigh on tourism and production activity. He also highlighted Jamaica’s continued vulnerability to adverse weather events.

The PIOJ is forecasting growth of between 4.5 and 5.5 per cent in the October to December quarter, which would end four consecutive quarters of annual economic contraction. For fiscal year 2026-27, the institute expects the economy to return to growth within a range of one to two per cent.

While Henry outlined several factors that could support stronger economic performance over the medium term, he stopped short of explicitly endorsing or rejecting Williams’ six to eight per cent growth objective, emphasising instead that recovery prospects will depend on reconstruction efforts, productive investment, favourable weather conditions, and the avoidance of major external shocks.