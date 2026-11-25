To help curb Jamaica’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched the iSTAND campaign, encouraging workers to spend less time seated and more time standing during the workday.

The campaign was launched on Tuesday outside the ministry’s offices in New Kingston under the theme, ‘Sit Less. Live More’.

Part of a national health promotion drive, iSTAND urges Jamaicans to reduce prolonged sitting and incorporate more standing and light movement into their daily routines.

Extended periods of sitting have been linked to a higher risk of NCDs, including heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. Standing more frequently can improve circulation, posture, energy levels and overall well-being.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, who led the launch, said the initiative was one she would readily “stand up for”, noting that Jamaicans spend at least a third of their day at work, often seated.

She said the campaign targets inactivity in the workplace, with the aim of reducing musculoskeletal injuries over time.

“What it is targeting is, essentially, providing an enabling environment in the workplace. If we don’t have environments in the workplace that promote healthier lifestyles, then we’re not going to win the battle against NCDs… . Standing for periods during the day will help to decrease that. Essentially, we’re not saying that you should stand for the whole day. What we’re saying is that you should have the option to be able to continue with your work, but given opportunity to stand for periods of time,” Bisasor-McKenzie explained.

She also encouraged employers to adopt adjustable desks that allow workers to alternate between sitting and standing.

“Persons who sit hunched at their desk all day, commonly, they will complain about back and neck pain. This will help to decrease it. It also improves circulation, because the calf muscles are more active, so that will promote the flow of blood up. And, just generally, activity increases your mood, and helps you to feel better, and so it encourages you to be even more active in pursuit of healthier lifestyle choices,” she said.

The iSTAND campaign forms part of the ministry’s Jamaica Moves initiative.

“Just as how we have the Jamaica Moves in Schools programme, and the Jamaica Moves in communities programme, the Jamaica Moves in the Workplace programme is equally as important,” she said.