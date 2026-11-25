The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) has launched a new website aimed at attracting investors to its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) facilities as it seeks to expand Jamaica’s role in logistics, distribution and value-added services.

The platform, www.pajsez.com, provides information on the authority’s business facilities, and allows prospective investors to explore opportunities and connect directly with its business development team.

The launch was highlighted during the Kingston Free Zone’s 50th Anniversary Open Day at Portmore Informatics Park in St Catherine, on November 18, where officials outlined plans to move Jamaica beyond being primarily a transit point for cargo.

The PAJ currently manages 2.7 million square feet of commercial space across facilities in Kingston, Portmore and Montego Bay. The sites support activities ranging from global business services and manufacturing to logistics and distribution.

Addressing the event, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill said Jamaica’s logistics ambitions would require more than expanded port infrastructure.

“Jamaica’s ambition to become a fourth global logistics hub node along with Singapore, Dubai and Rotterdam requires more than port capacity. It requires space and services for businesses to operate, add value, and reach global markets,” Minister Hill said.

He further underscored the importance of maximising the economic benefits of these investments, noting that “the shift must be from hosting businesses to building more value around these businesses”.

The authority is also seeking to attract new occupants to Portmore Informatics Park, where additional business space is available. The effort comes as Jamaica’s global services industry seeks to move further into higher-value operations.

OPPORTUNITY TO REFLECT

In remarks delivered on his behalf, chairman of the Kingston Free Zone Company Limited, Lyttleton Shirley, said the organisation’s 50-year milestone was an opportunity to reflect on its contribution to Jamaica’s development, while preparing for future growth.

“For 50 years, the Kingston Free Zone has played an important role in attracting investment, creating jobs and supporting Jamaica’s economic growth. Our focus now is on building on that legacy, opening the door to new industries, strengthening opportunities for Jamaican businesses, and ensuring that our facilities remain competitive in a rapidly changing global market. We want investors to see Jamaica not simply as a place to do business, but as a strategic location from which they can grow and access international markets,” he said.

Established in 1976, the Kingston Free Zone has evolved from a garment-manufacturing base into a more diversified business environment supporting Jamaica’s participation in international trade.

The PAJ is seeking to build on that legacy through continued investment in modern facilities and plans for the Caymanas Special Economic Zone, which is expected to support the country’s wider logistics hub ambitions.